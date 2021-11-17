Aches and pains can be a thing of the past with electric full body massagers

Body pain is a common complaint these days. While it may not always be an excruciating pain, so much so that it needs a doctor's attention, our lifestyle is such that niggling pain can be a constant companion.It is in such situations, using self-help equipment to reduce and manage such aches and pains is a good idea. There are a number of products that can help achieve these goals. If you are planning on investing in such an equipment, here's a list you should consider.

1) Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager For Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot

This full body electric massager is meant to give pain relief in regions such as neck, back, shoulders, legs, buttocks and toes. It has an ergonomic handle to enable vigorous deep tissue targetted massage. This handheld massager comes with four massage heads - wave massage, dead skin removal head, scraping and rolling heads and a protective cover. They are designed to give relief naturally. Its compact and small size ensures it can be fitted easily into a travel bag or purse. It can also be a good gift item.MRP: ₹2,500.00Deal price: ₹1,099.002) Vandelay Magic Mate Handheld Cordless Personal Body Massager for Women & Men

This body massager comes in four different colours - arctic blue, matte black, millenial pink and smokey grey. This massager has multiple modes, which means it provides 20 vibration patterns and eight speeds settings to suit your body's needs. It has a memory function and remembers the previously used settings when switched off. This massager is hypoallergenic (does not cause allergy), is non-toxic and is skin-friendly. Its soft matte touch is smooth and gentle on the skin. It is water resistant and can be used in a shower or during a bath. However, avoid exposing the gold base (charging point) to water. It can also be cleaned easily. It has a long battery life of more than two hours and can be used during prolonged sessions. It can be used on the entire body including neck, back, thighs, arms and feet.MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹1,249.003) AGARO Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

This massager comes in three different variants with differences in function and price - Atom ( ₹849), Comfort ( ₹1,349.00) and Regal ( ₹1,379.00). For this description, we have considered Atom version. This massager is available with eight massage heads and variable speed settings for quick pain relief and relaxation. It is best used for back, leg and foot pain.MRP: ₹3,195.00Price: ₹1,379.004) Dr Physio Eva Cordless Rechargeable Personal Body Wand Massager

This massager comes in two colour variants - pink and black. It has a soft bendable silicon head and can be easily used for pain relief on feet, legs, neck, back and shoulder. It has a water-proof design and can be used in the bath. It is also easy to clean. This massager comes with 28 vibration patterns and eight speed settings to cater to your massage needs. It is rechargeable and is cordless. It is noise-free and lightweight.MRP: ₹3,000.00Price: ₹1,099.00

