Add drama and sparkle to your eyes with these glittering eyeshadows. See here

Applying eyeshadow is one of the keys if you want your eyes to do the talking. Among the myriad shades available, glittering eyeshadows are exceptionally good if you want to add drama and ensure that all eyes are on you. It uplifts not just your eyes, but your face too. A shortcut to look glamourous, bold and fun, one can experiment a lot with glittering eyeshadows. Even if you are wearing a relatively simple attire, you can stand out from the crowd by opting for glittery eyeshadow shades. In a way, they are a statement wear. They give a defining look to your eyes.

It is, therefore, a fun idea to include eyeshadow palette with all glittery hues present in it in your makeup kitty. They are available on Amazon. To help you with the selection, we have picked up a few eyeshadow palettes that we believe consist of an eclectic mix of shades.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and go shopping.1. VARS ; LONDON 10 color glitter eyeshadow palette

This eyeshadow palette consists of 10 shades. All of them have a shimmery finish and look absolutely gorgeous. The colours are highly pigmented, smooth and blend easily. For intense eye makeup look, this palettes makes for a good pick. Moreover, they also last for long durations. You will find an eclectic mix of eyeshadow colours in this palette.2. Miss Rose, 18 Color Eye Shadow Glittery Shades

This eyeshadow palette comes packed with 18 stunning colours. All the eyeshadow colours have a shimmery finish and come in handy when going for a bold and intense eye makeup look. You will find almost every colour in this well curated palette.3. Start Makers Glitter Eyeshadow Palette

This palette of eyeshadow colours comprises 24 different and beautiful shades. The shades look well on eyes and have a shimmery and metallic finish to them. You will be impressed by their pigmentation. To keep your eye makeup game on point, this palette will definitely come in handy.4. Glam 21 Glitter Eyeshadow Palette

The finish of these eyeshadow colours is shimmery and, therefore, very appealing. It consists on 10 different shades, all of them are well pigmented and can come in handy for giving a defining look to your eyes. Besides, what's more is that light reflects from the glitter particles.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

