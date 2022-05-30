Allergy cream for itchy skin: Useful in providing relief in skin conditions

Opt for allergy creams to treat skin itchiness.

So skin conditions like inflammation, itchiness, dryness etc plague your skin? Then it's time to opt for allergy creams which are formulated to provide relief in such conditions and help improve the quality of skin. Such formulations are made from natural ingredients which come loaded with anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal properties. They have a soothing effect on skin and deeply nourish the skin too. There is an array of such creams available online. Some of them are Ayurvedic products too that are made from the blend of herbs and natural extracts. We navigated through a sea of such formulations to pick out the best ones for you. Most of them are suitable for all skin types and skin tones. They are effective in treating the infected area and improving the quality of overall skin. Give them a try, but first read about their features in detail. Scroll through the list to take a look. Price of allergy creams at a glance:

Product Price Aastha Skin Care Anti-fungal Ayurvedic Cream ₹ 950.00 Poly care itchvel herbal marham ₹ 500.00 Herbal Ayurveda Ayurvedic Cream ₹ 303.00 Psoro Care ayurvedic cream ₹ 205.00 Bioayurveda Anti-Itch 'N' Rash Cream ₹ 100.00

Aastha Skin Care Anti-fungal Ayurvedic Cream This Ayurvedic cream is made from the goodness of Aloe Vera. It is suitable for use on all skin types and on all parts of the body. It is even good to help provide some relief in skin conditions like Eczema, Psoriasis, skin itching and fungal infections. Made from natural ingredients with no harmful chemicals, it is safe to use and cause no side effects.

Poly Care Itchvel Herbal Marham This herbal formulation can be used on entire body to give relief from inflammation, skin itching, fungal infections and so on. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, it is suitable for all skin types and is good for hydrating the skin also. Made from natural ingredients, it has not been tested on animals. It is also useful in balancing the pH level of the skin. It keeps skin irritation and rashes at bay and moisturises the skin deeply.

Herbal Ayurveda Ayurvedic Cream A 100% Ayurvedic product, it is made from the goodness of natural ingredients and is safe to use. It involves no harsh chemicals and thus causes no side effects. It also provides relief in skin conditions like Eczema, ringworm, skin itching, white marks, pimples marks and crack heels. It is a unique combination of natural herbs which have been used in the ancient Ayurvedic manufacturing process that preserve the active constituents of herbs from being destroyed to offer best results.

Psoro Care Ayurvedic Cream This Ayurvedic cream can be applied on the whole body. It is best for acne-prone skin and helps in dealing with skin itching, fungal infection and other skin problems. Suitable for all skin types and tones, this could be your solution to many skin problems like Eczema and Psoriasis. Made from the concoction of different herbs and plants like Kapoor, Haldi, Menthol, Ajwain Phool, Laung oil etc, this formulation purifies the skin by working on the infected area.

Bioayurveda Anti-Itch 'N' Rash Cream Made from essential and natural ingredients like Almond, Chamomile, Turmeric, Marigold, Aloe Vera, Lavender, Peppermint, Soya, Holy Basil and Wheat Germ, this organic formulation ensures your skin is healthy and fresh. It penetrates deep into the skin and helps treat the infected area. It provides relief in skin conditions like rashes, itchiness, cracked and flaky skin and inflammation. It keeps skin hydrated and moisturised. Besides, it is a vegan formulation that is devoid of paraben, petroleum jelly, sulphate, alcohol etc.