Almond oil for hair makes strands shiny, nourished

Almond oil for hair is indeed rich in nutrition and is a good pick for massaging one’s scalp and strands with. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin E, antioxidants and other important vitamins, this one is lightweight and non-sticky in nature. It makes hair strands smooth, soft and hydrated. You will also see improvement in the lustre and texture of strands over a period of time. There are many formulations available online that help in boosting hair health. Among them, there are many options that are free from chemicals like sulphate, paraben, mineral oil, artificial fragrance etc.
One can even combat hair issues like hair fall and premature greying of hair with this oil. We have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below that will give you hair of your dreams - smooth, shiny and frizz-free. Check out the options below.
ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil
Made with the goodness of pure sweet Almond oil and Vitamin E, this one will make your hair supple and lend shine to it. A lightweight and non-sticky hair oil, this also makes strands strong. Free from artificial color, fragrance, mineral oil, petroleum wax, paraben, sulfates, silicones or other toxic chemicals, you can trust this formulation to boost the health of both hair and skin.
Anveya Spanish Sweet Almond Oil
This Almond oil is perfect to massage your scalp with. It nourishes hair, removes frizz, makes strands strong, promotes hair growth, arrests hair fall and dandruff. You can also use this certified, organic and pure oil on skin also keep aging signs at bay and get a youthful look. It is devoid of any harmful chemicals. Rich in antioxidants, it will definitely give a boost to your overall hair health.
Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Hair Oil
This Almond hair oil is a non-sticky and lightweight formulation. You can use it on both oily and dry scalp to nourish your scalp and hair. Suitable for all hair types, this one won’t weigh down your hair or make it appear greasy. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin E, it inhibits hair fall and greying of hair. It also lends sheen to hair strands and condition them well.
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil
This pure and cold pressed Almond oil is free from alcohol. It is best suitable for dry hair type and is formulated to control damage done to hair. Rich in vitamins and fatty acids, this oil also promotes hair growth and hydrates the hair strands. It is made using chemical-free substances and is made using all natural ingredients. Besides, it is an unscented formulation.
Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil
This Almond hair oil from Mamaearth comes packed with smoothing and nourishing benefits. It is suitable for normal hair type and is enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E and antioxidants. From promoting hair growth, improving texture, making strands smooth and soft to adding sheen and lustre to hair locks, this oil is dermatologically tested and free from sulfates, parabens, SLS and mineral oils.
|Almond oil for hair
|Price
|ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil
|₹400.00
|Anveya Spanish Sweet Almond Oil
|₹995.00
|Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Hair Oil
|₹447.00
|UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil
|₹449.00
|Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil
|₹399.00
