Almond oil for hair makes strands shiny, nourished

Almond oil for hair is indeed rich in nutrition and is a good pick for massaging one’s scalp and strands with. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin E, antioxidants and other important vitamins, this one is lightweight and non-sticky in nature. It makes hair strands smooth, soft and hydrated. You will also see improvement in the lustre and texture of strands over a period of time. There are many formulations available online that help in boosting hair health. Among them, there are many options that are free from chemicals like sulphate, paraben, mineral oil, artificial fragrance etc.

One can even combat hair issues like hair fall and premature greying of hair with this oil. We have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below that will give you hair of your dreams - smooth, shiny and frizz-free. Check out the options below.





ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil

Made with the goodness of pure sweet Almond oil and Vitamin E, this one will make your hair supple and lend shine to it. A lightweight and non-sticky hair oil, this also makes strands strong. Free from artificial color, fragrance, mineral oil, petroleum wax, paraben, sulfates, silicones or other toxic chemicals, you can trust this formulation to boost the health of both hair and skin.