Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Almond oil for hair makes strands shiny, nourished

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 14:53 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Almond oil for hair comes loaded with antioxidants and essential vitamins. They make hair soft, lustrous and hydrated.

product info
Almond oil nourishes your hair and makes it soft and silky,

Almond oil for hair is indeed rich in nutrition and is a good pick for massaging one’s scalp and strands with. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin E, antioxidants and other important vitamins, this one is lightweight and non-sticky in nature. It makes hair strands smooth, soft and hydrated. You will also see improvement in the lustre and texture of strands over a period of time. There are many formulations available online that help in boosting hair health. Among them, there are many options that are free from chemicals like sulphate, paraben, mineral oil, artificial fragrance etc.

One can even combat hair issues like hair fall and premature greying of hair with this oil. We have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below that will give you hair of your dreams - smooth, shiny and frizz-free. Check out the options below.


ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil
Made with the goodness of pure sweet Almond oil and Vitamin E, this one will make your hair supple and lend shine to it. A lightweight and non-sticky hair oil, this also makes strands strong. Free from artificial color, fragrance, mineral oil, petroleum wax, paraben, sulfates, silicones or other toxic chemicals, you can trust this formulation to boost the health of both hair and skin.

cellpic
ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil | Cold-Pressed , Virgin Grade, Organic Oil | Natural Nourishment For Hair, Face, Skin & Massage | No Artificial Colour Or Fragrance | 120 ML
40% off 239 400
Buy now

Anveya Spanish Sweet Almond Oil
This Almond oil is perfect to massage your scalp with. It nourishes hair, removes frizz, makes strands strong, promotes hair growth, arrests hair fall and dandruff. You can also use this certified, organic and pure oil on skin also keep aging signs at bay and get a youthful look. It is devoid of any harmful chemicals. Rich in antioxidants, it will definitely give a boost to your overall hair health.

cellpic
Anveya Spanish Sweet Almond Oil, Cold-Pressed Organic, 100ml, Best For Hair, Face, Skin & Massage
45% off 545 995
Buy now

Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Hair Oil
This Almond hair oil is a non-sticky and lightweight formulation. You can use it on both oily and dry scalp to nourish your scalp and hair. Suitable for all hair types, this one won’t weigh down your hair or make it appear greasy. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin E, it inhibits hair fall and greying of hair. It also lends sheen to hair strands and condition them well.

cellpic
Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Vitamin E Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil with 15 Herbs Heat Soaked, Amla , 100ml
29% off 319 447
Buy now

UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil
This pure and cold pressed Almond oil is free from alcohol. It is best suitable for dry hair type and is formulated to control damage done to hair. Rich in vitamins and fatty acids, this oil also promotes hair growth and hydrates the hair strands. It is made using chemical-free substances and is made using all natural ingredients. Besides, it is an unscented formulation.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil for Hair and Skin, 200ml ( Odorless )
13% off 389 449
Buy now

Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil
This Almond hair oil from Mamaearth comes packed with smoothing and nourishing benefits. It is suitable for normal hair type and is enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E and antioxidants. From promoting hair growth, improving texture, making strands smooth and soft to adding sheen and lustre to hair locks, this oil is dermatologically tested and free from sulfates, parabens, SLS and mineral oils.

cellpic
Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil for healthy hair growth and deep nourishment, with Cold Pressed Almond Oil & Vitamin E for Healthy Hair Growth - 150 ml
15% off 339 399
Buy now

Price of Almond oil for hair at a glance:

 Almond oil for hairPrice
 ShatPratishat - Pure Sweet Almond Oil  400.00
 Anveya Spanish Sweet Almond Oil  995.00
 Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Hair Oil  447.00
 UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil  449.00
 Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil  399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
iQOO Phones Under 40,000: Our top picks
Amazon sale on denim shorts for men: Grab stylish, comfy pairs at up to 75% off
10 top-rated headphones under 500
Best Vitamin C serums can be the key to unlock glowing, radiant skin
Amazon sale on earbuds: Get a classy pair at up to 75% off
health and beauty FOR LESS