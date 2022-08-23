Aloe Vera for face: Not only does it hydrate the skin, this gel also soothes it

Summary:
When it comes to skincare, there is no shortage of creams, lotions and serums meant especially for face and skin. Some are meant to combat ageing - wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, dark spots, etc. There are some products that help in dealing with acne and pimples. While other creams are meant to deal with issues like dryness.
There are many magic ingredients that one keeps reading about every now and then - Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, milk, Turmeric among many other items. One such magic ingredient that works wonders for the face is Aloe Vera. This jelly-like product is really good for moisturizing the skin. It can go a long way in treating various skin conditions, including acne, eczema and sunburn.
Now, if you are looking for such products and don't know where to pick them up, then online stores like Amazon are a great place to explore. Not only will you get to see products from a number of different brands, but one can get them at really cheap prices as there is often some discount or the other on Amazon products. We have put together a list of such products, which you should definitely take a look at.
TNW-The Natural Wash Pure Aloe Vera Gel for Face Skin
This Aloe Vera gel is particularly good at treating acne, scars and sunburns. What's more is that it has 24K gold properties in it. This soothing and hydrating gel is made using extracts from freshly cut Aloe plant. Apart from cooling the surface of the skin, it also has anti-inflammatory qualities, removes redness, hydrates it and has anti-aging qualities. It also freshens and moisturizes the skin and helps in dark spot correction.
Indus Valley Bio Organic Non-Toxic Aloe Vera Gel
This is a non-toxic and organic Aloe Vera gel, which means that no harmful chemicals have been used in the making of this gel. It is also free of mineral oils and sulphates. Apart from Aloe Vera, this gel also contains the goodness of Rosewater, Wheat Germ extracts, Green Tea extracts, Honey and Lemon Peel extracts - all of which add to its healing power.
Mamaearth Aloe Vera Gel For Face
This gel is ideal to hydrate the skin. It does so while keeping the skin healthy and glowing. It provides long-lasting hydration that lasts from day to night. It is also effective in soothing irritated skin - irritation caused by rashes, shaving or sunburn - can all be treated by applying this gel. It can keep the scalp healthy too, when applied on the head as it has antibacterial qualities and has cooling agents contained in it.
Lever Ayush Natural Ayurvedic Aloe Vera Cooling Face Gel
This gel is so prepared that it gives fresh and moisturised skin. It also heals, soothes and nourishes the skin. It also contains Panchavalkadi Tailam, the Ayurvedic skincare oil that gives relief from skin diseases such as eczema and dermatitis. Additionally, it also removes excess oil, leaving the skin clean and clear.
Organic Netra Pure Aloe Vera Gel With Vitamin C & E For Skin, Face, Hair
This Aloe Vera gel smooths the skin, making it gleam. This happens as it has natural anti-aging properties. This gel can be mixed with other natural resources like cucumber, vitamin E, ground oatmeal, etc. and the mix can be uses for other skin problems such as like under eye-cream, face scrub, etc. It can also be used as hydration for one's hair. It helps fight itchy and flaky scalp by hydrating it. It can also be used as a conditioner for dry and fragile hair.
|Product
|Price
|TNW-The Natural Wash Pure Aloe Vera Gel for Face Skin
|₹480.00
|Indus Valley Bio Organic Non-Toxic Aloe Vera Gel
|₹229.00
|Mamaearth Aloe Vera Gel For Face
|₹319.00
|Lever Ayush Natural Ayurvedic Aloe Vera Cooling Face Gel
|₹95.00
|Organic Netra Pure Aloe Vera Gel With Vitamin C & E For Skin, Face, Hair
|₹399.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.