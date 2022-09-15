Aloe Vera for hair provides relief from itchy scalp, conditions hair as well

It may come as a surprise to many - Aloe Vera packs in many benefits for the hair as well. In recent years, we have heard of its many benefits of skin - it is said to soothe it, its anti-inflammatory properties reduce pain and swelling, it supports production and release of collagen and it has the ability to speed up wound healing time. Just how many of us knew that it is really good for our hair as well? Not many, we are sure.

Truth is regular use of Aloe Vera can result in smooth, silky and strong hair. It is rich in a number of active ingredients and minerals that boost healthy hair follicles. Those of us who are troubled with greasy hair can find relief by using Aloe Vera gel as it controls and removes sebum (oil) from hair. Finally, those of us struggling with itchy scalp can also get help using it.

The good news is that Aloe Vera is now available in rather user-friendly ways. On Amazon, one is likely to find any number of bottles and packs of Aloe Vera. We have curated a list which you ought to definitely check out. See here.

Mamaearth Aloe Vera Gel For Face, Skin and Hair

This gel has Aloe Vera extracts, known for their ability to soothe, hydrate and nourish the skin and hair. As far as the hair goes, it strengthens hair from the roots and helps reduce frizz by providing moisture to hair. In addition, this gel also contains Vitamin E, which is an antioxidant and protects hair from damage. This Mamaearth gel also contains glycerin, humectant that attracts moisture to keep hair hydrated.