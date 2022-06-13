Story Saved
Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Amazon beauty sale: Avail more than 30% off on face scrubs and face washes

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 13, 2022 19:33 IST
Summary:

Face washes and scrubs are important skincare essentials to reveal a healthy-looking and glowing skin. You can now grab the products at amazing discounts.

product info
Face wash and scrubs are two vital skincare essentials.

The products that you use in your everyday skincare routine are like an investment. Before making the investment, you must learn about your skin type and then zero in on essentials that work best for your skin. A face wash and face scrub are two vital skincare products that help in cleansing and exfoliating our skin. This is the best time to buy them, as there's an ongoing coupon carnival sale on Amazon. You can benefit from it and buy your favourite skincare goodies at a discounted price.

If you're looking for some amazing discounts on face scrubs and face washes, then our list below will come in handy. The formulations are from established brands and will help in giving a boost to the health of your skin. Treat your skin with love and apply skincare products on it that come loaded with nutrients. To take a closer look at options, scroll through the list below.

Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Facial Wash

This face wash from Simple comes in the form of gel. It is an unscented formulation that is suitable for all skin types. A 100% soap-free gel, it comes enriched with the goodness of pro-vitamins B and E. It will clear away every trace of dirt and impurities from the skin, resulting in clean and fresh skin. Besides, it has been dermatologically approved.

cellpic
Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Facial Wash| For all Skin Types| No Soap| No Perfume| No Harsh Chemicals & Parabens| Tested on Sensitive Skin, 150 ml
12% off
338 385
Buy now

Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash

This foaming face wash from Mamaearth comes loaded with the goodness of natural ingredients like Vitamin C, Turmeric, Cucumber and Aloe Vera that helps in brightening the skin tone, cleansing the skin from deep within and fighting pigmentation. It is suitable for all skin types, has been dermatologically tested and is free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphate, artificial preservatives and colours.

cellpic
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash with Foaming Silicone Cleanser Brush Powered by Vitamin C & Turmeric - 150ml
399
Buy now

mCaffeine Espresso Coffee & Walnut Face Scrub

This face scrub comes infused with the goodness of coffee, caffeine, walnut, pro-vitamin B5, among other things. It helps in removing blackheads, whiteheads and dead skin, resulting in soft and smooth skin. Suitable for all skin types, it is free from silicone, sulphate, chemicals and paraben. A vegan and cruelty-free formulation, its invigorating fragrance of coffee beans with delicious notes of walnuts provide an instant boost of freshness after every application.

cellpic
mCaffeine Espresso Coffee & Walnut Face Scrub for Women & Men | Exfoliate Scrub for Face - Removes Blackheads & Whiteheads, Polishes for a Soft & Smooth Skin - Natural & Vegan 75gm
5% off
218 229
Buy now

Lotus Herbals Apriscrub Fresh Apricot Scrub

This Apricot scrub from Lotus Herbals is suitable for all skin types. It comes in the form of foam and helps in removing dead skin cells. Packed with healing and moisturising properties, this formulation gently restores the moisture of the skin and cleanses it deeply too. Its ingredients include Corn, Cetyl alcohol and Calendula oil. It is free from chemicals and is meant to be applied on the face and neck.

cellpic
Lotus Herbals Apriscrub Fresh Apricot Scrub | Natural Exfoliating Face Scrub | Chemical Free | For All Skin Types | 100g
25% off
153 205
Buy now

The Moms Co Natural Vitamin C Face Wash

This vitamin C face wash comes infused with the goodness of vitamin C and Orange peels. It has a scent akin to that orange and helps in exfoliating and brightening the skin. It promotes even skin tone and supple and hydrated skin. Besides, it has a soothing effect on skin and effectively fights acne, thanks to its antibacterial properties. It is also formulated to control excess oil on the skin.

cellpic
The Moms Co Natural Vitamin C Face Wash for Women & Men I Simple Face Wash | Clean & Glowing Skin I Oil Free Look I Orange Beads I 100ml
34% off
197 298
Buy now

Price of skincare essentials at a glance:

Face washes and scrubsPrice
Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Facial Wash 385.00
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash  399.00
mCaffeine Espresso Coffee & Walnut Face Scrub 399.00
Lotus Herbals Apriscrub Fresh Apricot Scrub 205.00
The Moms Co Natural Vitamin C Face Wash 298.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

