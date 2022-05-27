Amazon beauty sale: Enjoy up to 50% off and treat your skin with love 

Get massive off on skincare and beauty products.

Skincare is essential and one needs to be ritualistic about their AM and PM routine if they want their skin to love them back. While being particular about one's regime is one thing, the other important factor of consideration is the quality of product one uses on an everyday basis. Natural ingredients, non-greasy, devoid of chemicals are some of the important aspects that one needs to consider. Also, considering your skin type is equally vital. If you have been eyeing some of the skincare essentials on Amazon and have been wanting to try them out, then now is the best time to shop them. There is a massive discount being offered on an array of skincare and beauty products. From lightening creams, face washes, body scrubs to face packs, you must make the best of this sale and treat your skin with love.



We have curated a list of some of these products in our below. Price of skincare products at a glance:

Skincare products Price after discount Price The Billbergia Under-Arm Whitening Cream ₹ 799.20 ₹ 999.00 The Earth Reserve Tuberose & Ylang Ylang Face Wash ₹ 331.00 ₹ 357.00 The Blue Pond Anti-Aging Facial Blend ₹ 2,158.20 ₹ 2,400.00 Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes ₹ 849.00 ₹ 1,699.00 Just Herbs Ayurvedic Petalsoft Anti Tan Face Pack ₹ 468.00 ₹ 625.00

The Billbergia Under-Arm Whitening Cream This underarm whitening cream is made with the goodness of Saffron extracts and natural ingredients from correcting uneven skin tone, repairing damaged skin, reducing pigmentation to nourishing and softening the underarms’ skin. It also exfoliates the skin and deeply cleanses the clogged pores of the skin. A paraben-free formulation, you can expect the results to manifest in the form of hydrated, clean and fresh skin.

The Blue Pond Anti-Aging Facial Blend This luxury skincare set is for those who are struggling to combat ageing signs. It consists of two formulations, one is anti-aging facial oil and the other one is night ritual facial oil. This skincare kit is pure self indulgence. The products are formulated with natural ingredients that help in firming, toning and brightening the skin. It will help you in keeping skin woes such as blemishes, fine lines and pigmentation at bay.

The Earth Reserve Tuberose & Ylang Ylang Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with the goodness of Coconut oil, Cocoa butter, natural Glycerin and more. It has a relaxing effect on your senses, thanks to its pleasant fragrance. It helps in balancing oil production in your skin and also prevents the formation of dark spots. This face wash produces a gentle foam that helps cleanse aways every trace of dirt effectively and gently.

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes

Made from the blend of Pink Prosecco, sparkling Quince, crystal Peonies, gilded Amber and Amaretto crème, this body scrub can reveal a glowing and radiant skin. It sloughs away rough and dry skin and is supremely gentle on skin. It comes packed with great exfoliating properties too, resulting in soft and smooth skin with improved texture. Also present in it is vitamin E, which is known to offer many skin benefits for supple and hydrated skin.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic Petalsoft Anti Tan Face Pack



This anti-tan face pack is suitable for all skin types. It comes in the form of clay and has a pleasant fragrance of a Rose. It helps soothe and lighten the skin, resulting in improved radiance and texture of skin. Besides, it also takes care of ageing signs and gets rid of tanning too. Free from paraben and SLS, this formulation is the best pick if you are looking to maintain the elasticity of your skin and rejuvenate it from within.