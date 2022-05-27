Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Friday, May 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, May 27, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon beauty sale: Enjoy up to 50% off and treat your skin with love 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 27, 2022 17:17 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Beauty products are now available on Amazon at discounted prices. You can avail great discount on an array of products.

product info
Get massive off on skincare and beauty products.

Skincare is essential and one needs to be ritualistic about their AM and PM routine if they want their skin to love them back. While being particular about one's regime is one thing, the other important factor of consideration is the quality of product one uses on an everyday basis. Natural ingredients, non-greasy, devoid of chemicals are some of the important aspects that one needs to consider. Also, considering your skin type is equally vital. If you have been eyeing some of the skincare essentials on Amazon and have been wanting to try them out, then now is the best time to shop them. There is a massive discount being offered on an array of skincare and beauty products. From lightening creams, face washes, body scrubs to face packs, you must make the best of this sale and treat your skin with love.

We have curated a list of some of these products in our below.

Price of skincare products at a glance:

Skincare productsPrice after discountPrice
The Billbergia Under-Arm Whitening Cream  799.20  999.00
 The Earth Reserve Tuberose & Ylang Ylang Face Wash  331.00  357.00
 The Blue Pond Anti-Aging Facial Blend  2,158.20  2,400.00
 Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes 849.00 1,699.00
 Just Herbs Ayurvedic Petalsoft Anti Tan Face Pack 468.00 625.00

The Billbergia Under-Arm Whitening Cream

This underarm whitening cream is made with the goodness of Saffron extracts and natural ingredients from correcting uneven skin tone, repairing damaged skin, reducing pigmentation to nourishing and softening the underarms’ skin. It also exfoliates the skin and deeply cleanses the clogged pores of the skin. A paraben-free formulation, you can expect the results to manifest in the form of hydrated, clean and fresh skin.

cellpic
The Billbergia Under-Arm Whitening Cream For Skin Brightening, Spot Removal & Deep Exfoliation With Saffron And Licorice Extract. Natural, Vegan, Non-Toxic| All Skin Types- 50 Gm
20% off
Rs 799.2 Rs 999
Buy now

The Blue Pond Anti-Aging Facial Blend

This luxury skincare set is for those who are struggling to combat ageing signs. It consists of two formulations, one is anti-aging facial oil and the other one is night ritual facial oil. This skincare kit is pure self indulgence. The products are formulated with natural ingredients that help in firming, toning and brightening the skin. It will help you in keeping skin woes such as blemishes, fine lines and pigmentation at bay.

cellpic
The Blue Pond Luxury Gift Set Cleo Anti-Aging Facial Blend (30ml)| Firming Toning Tightening| Trepho Night Ritual Facial Blend (30ml)| Skin-Hydration De-pigmentation Skin-brightening
10% off
Rs 2,158.2 Rs 2,400
Buy now

The Earth Reserve Tuberose & Ylang Ylang Face Wash
This face wash is enriched with the goodness of Coconut oil, Cocoa butter, natural Glycerin and more. It has a relaxing effect on your senses, thanks to its pleasant fragrance. It helps in balancing oil production in your skin and also prevents the formation of dark spots. This face wash produces a gentle foam that helps cleanse aways every trace of dirt effectively and gently.

cellpic
The Earth Reserve Tuberose & Ylang Ylang Face Wash, Handmade, Pure Essentail Oils - All Skin Types - SLS , Paraben Free Mild, Gentle Cleansing-100Ml
7% off
Rs 331 Rs 357
Buy now

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes
Made from the blend of Pink Prosecco, sparkling Quince, crystal Peonies, gilded Amber and Amaretto crème, this body scrub can reveal a glowing and radiant skin. It sloughs away rough and dry skin and is supremely gentle on skin. It comes packed with great exfoliating properties too, resulting in soft and smooth skin with improved texture. Also present in it is vitamin E, which is known to offer many skin benefits for supple and hydrated skin.

cellpic
Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Glowing Body Scrub, 226 G
50% off
Rs 849 Rs 1,699
Buy now

Just Herbs Ayurvedic Petalsoft Anti Tan Face Pack

This anti-tan face pack is suitable for all skin types. It comes in the form of clay and has a pleasant fragrance of a Rose. It helps soothe and lighten the skin, resulting in improved radiance and texture of skin. Besides, it also takes care of ageing signs and gets rid of tanning too. Free from paraben and SLS, this formulation is the best pick if you are looking to maintain the elasticity of your skin and rejuvenate it from within.

cellpic
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Petalsoft Anti Tan, Glowing Skin Rose Face Pack For Sun Damage & Pores- Sulphate & Paraben Free 150 Gm
25% off
Rs 468 Rs 625
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sunglasses for men: Glamorous fashion accessory that gives UV protection too 
Sunglasses for women: Favourite accessory to spruce up look
Face washes for men keep the skin dirt-free, remove tan and moisturise too 
Cotton shirts for men: Rev up your fashion game with these cool garments
Solid shirts elevate personal style like no other
health and beauty FOR LESS