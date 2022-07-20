Amazon beauty sale: Fetch up to 30% off on sunscreens

If there's one skincare rule that is known to all, then it is this - 'wearing a sunscreen is a must'. It's a skincare essential that everyone swears by and rightly so. No matter whether one is indoors or outdoors, it is advised to apply a generous amount of sunscreen at all times without fail. This formulation is known to safeguard skin from harmful UV rays. Hence, it becomes important what you must consider before buying one. One is its SPF content and the second is its PA rating. While the former is a measure of how well a sunscreen is likely to protect your skin from nasty UVB rays, the latter determines the level of protection from UVA rays. Both the rays are harmful for our skin and must be at best avoided. Hence, the need for sunscreen.

Also, you must always a buy a sunscreen as per your skin type. And well, this is the best to stock up on this humble product that can prove to be the gamechanger for you skincare routine. For options, scroll down our list below.



Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

This sunscreen comes with SPF 50 and PA+++ rating. It not only protects you skin from UVA and UVB rays, but also blue light that is emitted from devices. It gives skin maximum coverage against sun tanning and result in glowing and dewy skin. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it keeps skin hydrated and doesn't clog pores. It is vegan and free from nasties.