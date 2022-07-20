Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon beauty sale: Fetch up to 30% off on sunscreens

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:22 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Sunscreens protect your skin from harmful UV rays and are a must in one's skincare AM routine. Read on to know more.

product info
Sunscreens are a must in your skincare regime.

If there's one skincare rule that is known to all, then it is this - 'wearing a sunscreen is a must'. It's a skincare essential that everyone swears by and rightly so. No matter whether one is indoors or outdoors, it is advised to apply a generous amount of sunscreen at all times without fail. This formulation is known to safeguard skin from harmful UV rays. Hence, it becomes important what you must consider before buying one. One is its SPF content and the second is its PA rating. While the former is a measure of how well a sunscreen is likely to protect your skin from nasty UVB rays, the latter determines the level of protection from UVA rays. Both the rays are harmful for our skin and must be at best avoided. Hence, the need for sunscreen.

Also, you must always a buy a sunscreen as per your skin type. And well, this is the best to stock up on this humble product that can prove to be the gamechanger for you skincare routine. For options, scroll down our list below.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen
This sunscreen comes with SPF 50 and PA+++ rating. It not only protects you skin from UVA and UVB rays, but also blue light that is emitted from devices. It gives skin maximum coverage against sun tanning and result in glowing and dewy skin. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it keeps skin hydrated and doesn't clog pores. It is vegan and free from nasties.

cellpic
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ For UVA/B & Blue Light Protection, for Glowing & Well Protected Skin, Cream, 50G
399
Buy now

FAE Beauty Sunscreen
This sunscreen leaves a light dewy finish on your skin and comes packed with the goodness of SPF 50 and PA++++ rating. This formulation is lightweight and non-greasy. It leaves no white cast on skin and is suitable for all skin types and tones. It is vegan and also cruelty free. Besides, it can be used by both men and women.

cellpic
FAE Beauty Ultra Light & No White Cast SPF Juice with SPF 50+ PA++++ 50 gm Non Greasy Cream Sunscreen Formula | Hydrates Skin & Protects Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Rays (Newly Launched)
5% off
570 600
Buy now

RE' EQUIL Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen gel leaves zero white cast and blends easily into the skin. It protects skin from UVA, UVB and IR rays. An oil- and water-free formulation, it lasts for long on skin. It is easy to apply and glides smoothly over the skin and works as a perfect primer. Besides, it is water- and sweat-resistant. It is best-suited for oily and sensitive skin.

cellpic
RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++, Water resistant with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide 50g
695
Buy now

Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Sunscreen
This sunscreen is best suited for both face and body use. It has SPF 50 and comes with PA+++ rating. Available in the form of gel, this one is easy to apply and hypoallergenic too. It blocks 98% of UVB rays and offers high sun protection. It is non-greasy and blends easily into the skin without leaving any white cast.

cellpic
Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++ in Matte Finish and Oil Free Formula| Water Resistant Sunscreen| Protection against UVA/UVB Rays (50 GM)
15% off
594 699
Buy now

Brave Essentials SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen gel is lightweight and non-greasy. It is a perfect daily wear that comes with the goodness of SPF 50. It provides skin with a broad spectrum protection from both the UVA and UVB rays. It also prevents ageing signs and keeps the skin hydrated. Enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera, vitamins E and A, Avacado, amino acids and antioxidants, it also safeguards skin from free radicals and environmental damages.

cellpic
Brave Essentials SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel for Men, UVA UBV Sun Protection with Carrot Seed Extracts, Sunflower & Almond Oil, Light Weight, Non Sticky, 75ml, Transparent
30% off
279 399
Buy now

Price of sunscreens at a glance:

SunscreensPrice
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen  399.00
FAE Beauty Sunscreen  600.00
RE' EQUIL Sunscreen Gel   1,390.00
Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Sunscreen  699.00
Brave Essentials SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel  399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best gaming phones under 10,000 in India: Buying guide
Amazon fashion sale: Get whopping up to 90% off on sarees 
10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer
10 best earphones under 300 to look out for
Top 10 iOS mobiles promise great features and user experience
health and beauty FOR LESS