Amazon beauty sale: Fetch up to 30% off on sunscreens

If there's one skincare rule that is known to all, then it is this - 'wearing a sunscreen is a must'. It's a skincare essential that everyone swears by and rightly so. No matter whether one is indoors or outdoors, it is advised to apply a generous amount of sunscreen at all times without fail. This formulation is known to safeguard skin from harmful UV rays. Hence, it becomes important what you must consider before buying one. One is its SPF content and the second is its PA rating. While the former is a measure of how well a sunscreen is likely to protect your skin from nasty UVB rays, the latter determines the level of protection from UVA rays. Both the rays are harmful for our skin and must be at best avoided. Hence, the need for sunscreen.
Also, you must always a buy a sunscreen as per your skin type. And well, this is the best to stock up on this humble product that can prove to be the gamechanger for you skincare routine. For options, scroll down our list below.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen
This sunscreen comes with SPF 50 and PA+++ rating. It not only protects you skin from UVA and UVB rays, but also blue light that is emitted from devices. It gives skin maximum coverage against sun tanning and result in glowing and dewy skin. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it keeps skin hydrated and doesn't clog pores. It is vegan and free from nasties.
FAE Beauty Sunscreen
This sunscreen leaves a light dewy finish on your skin and comes packed with the goodness of SPF 50 and PA++++ rating. This formulation is lightweight and non-greasy. It leaves no white cast on skin and is suitable for all skin types and tones. It is vegan and also cruelty free. Besides, it can be used by both men and women.
RE' EQUIL Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen gel leaves zero white cast and blends easily into the skin. It protects skin from UVA, UVB and IR rays. An oil- and water-free formulation, it lasts for long on skin. It is easy to apply and glides smoothly over the skin and works as a perfect primer. Besides, it is water- and sweat-resistant. It is best-suited for oily and sensitive skin.
Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Sunscreen
This sunscreen is best suited for both face and body use. It has SPF 50 and comes with PA+++ rating. Available in the form of gel, this one is easy to apply and hypoallergenic too. It blocks 98% of UVB rays and offers high sun protection. It is non-greasy and blends easily into the skin without leaving any white cast.
Brave Essentials SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen gel is lightweight and non-greasy. It is a perfect daily wear that comes with the goodness of SPF 50. It provides skin with a broad spectrum protection from both the UVA and UVB rays. It also prevents ageing signs and keeps the skin hydrated. Enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera, vitamins E and A, Avacado, amino acids and antioxidants, it also safeguards skin from free radicals and environmental damages.
|Sunscreens
|Price
|Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen
|₹399.00
|FAE Beauty Sunscreen
|₹600.00
|RE' EQUIL Sunscreen Gel
|₹1,390.00
|Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Sunscreen
|₹699.00
|Brave Essentials SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel
|₹399.00
