Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon beauty sale: Get face serums at up to 56% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 22, 2022 05:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Face serums are an essential skincare essential. They are used in both skincare AM and PM routine and give the skin the nourishment it so deserves.

product info
Face serums are a must have skincare essential.

Pampering your skin is easy when you are armed with the products. Both in your skincare AM and PM routine, face serums play a vital role in giving your skin a dose of nourishment and a boost of hydration. There are a number of face serums available online to suit various skin types. If your skin is dry and parched, then Hyaluronic acid face serum can do wonders. If your skin is acne-prone, then Salicylic acid face serum will do your skin some good and let's say if your skin wants a radiant glow, then vitamin C will any day be an excellent pick. So, for various skin concerns, you have many options in this category. This is the right time to stock up on this skincare essential, as Amazon prime day sale is here. You can get up to 56% off on face serums. Amazing, right?

We have rounded up some of the face serums in our list below from established brands. They will do your skin a world of good and you will surely want to thank us later. So, go take a closer look at options and scroll below.

The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌Acid Face‌ ‌Serum‌ ‌

This face serum from The Derma Co is suitable for all skin types. It helps in retaining moisture in skin and keeps the skin well hydrated. You will notice that it works on ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles very well and helps in reducing their appearance. Besides, it protects your skin from the harmful UV rays and also makes one's skin look soft and supple. You can fetch 15% off on this face serum.

cellpic
The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌Acid Face‌ ‌Serum‌ ‌for‌ ‌Intense‌ ‌Hydration‌ ‌30 ml(dermaco)
899
Buy now

Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum

This vitamin C face serum from Lake is made from the goodness of Kakadu Plum extract and is rich in antioxidants. A non-greasy formulation, it nourishes skin and makes it look bright and luminous. There's a 31% off on this face serum. So, if you want to protect your skin from ageing signs, free radicals, sun damage, pollution and dullness, you know this is the serum that you would want to try.

cellpic
Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum, For Nourished & Bright Skin with Antioxidant Rich Vitamin C & Kakadu Plum Extract, Non Greasy, 30 ml
22% off
469 599
Buy now

Minimalist 10% AHA BHA Exfoliating Serum

Looking for an exfoliating serum for your face? Then this face serum from Minimalist is for you. It is prepared from the blend of Glycolic acid, Lactic acid
and Salicylic acid, all of which help in gently exfoliating the skin and stimulating the cell renewal process in the skin's epidermis and dermis layers. It is free from all the nasties like paraben, sulphate, silicone and more. You can expect an even and smooth texture of skin on using this over a period of time. Besides, you can grab up to 5% off on this product.

cellpic
Minimalist 10% AHA BHA Exfoliating Serum For Beginners | AHAs (Lactic Acid & Glycolic Acid) & BHA (Salicylic Acid) Serum
5% off
569 599
Buy now

UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

This face serum contains a popular ingredient with many benefits called Niacinamide. It helps by correcting dark spots, hydrating the skin, treating blemishes and preventing acne. Suitable for all skin types, it controls excess oil on skin and reduces the size of open pores. It also strengthens the skin's natural barrier and promotes a radiant-looking skin. There's 38% off on this product.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum for Acne, Acne Scars / Marks, Blemishes, Pigmentation & Oil Balancing with Zinc | Skin Clarifying Anti Acne Serum for Oily & Acne Prone Skin | 30ml
30% off
349 499
Buy now

Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum

This Vitamin C face serum is known to brighten the skin complexion and improve the skin's texture. It keeps ageing signs like wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines at bay. It helps in repairing the damage done to skin, including damage caused by sun. It also contains Salicylic acid and has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera. There's 56% off on this serum.

cellpic
Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum - Skin Clearing Serum | Anti-Aging Skin Repair, Face Serum, Dark Circle, Fine Line & Sun Damage Corrector, - 30ml
56% off
399 899
Buy now

Price of face serums at a glance:

Face serumsPrice
The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌Acid Face‌ ‌Serum‌  899.00
Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum  599.00
Minimalist 10% AHA BHA Exfoliating Serum  599.00
UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum  499.00
Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum 899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
8 best electric kettles in India
Top 10 best Android TVs: These are high on consumer satisfaction
Best wireless earphones: The ultimate buyer’s guide
Best business laptops promise great display, powerful battery
Top HP laptops you need to explore
health and beauty FOR LESS