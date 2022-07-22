Amazon beauty sale: Get face serums at up to 56% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Pampering your skin is easy when you are armed with the products. Both in your skincare AM and PM routine, face serums play a vital role in giving your skin a dose of nourishment and a boost of hydration. There are a number of face serums available online to suit various skin types. If your skin is dry and parched, then Hyaluronic acid face serum can do wonders. If your skin is acne-prone, then Salicylic acid face serum will do your skin some good and let's say if your skin wants a radiant glow, then vitamin C will any day be an excellent pick. So, for various skin concerns, you have many options in this category. This is the right time to stock up on this skincare essential, as Amazon prime day sale is here. You can get up to 56% off on face serums. Amazing, right?
We have rounded up some of the face serums in our list below from established brands. They will do your skin a world of good and you will surely want to thank us later. So, go take a closer look at options and scroll below.
The Derma Co 5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This face serum from The Derma Co is suitable for all skin types. It helps in retaining moisture in skin and keeps the skin well hydrated. You will notice that it works on ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles very well and helps in reducing their appearance. Besides, it protects your skin from the harmful UV rays and also makes one's skin look soft and supple. You can fetch 15% off on this face serum.
Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum
This vitamin C face serum from Lake is made from the goodness of Kakadu Plum extract and is rich in antioxidants. A non-greasy formulation, it nourishes skin and makes it look bright and luminous. There's a 31% off on this face serum. So, if you want to protect your skin from ageing signs, free radicals, sun damage, pollution and dullness, you know this is the serum that you would want to try.
Minimalist 10% AHA BHA Exfoliating Serum
Looking for an exfoliating serum for your face? Then this face serum from Minimalist is for you. It is prepared from the blend of Glycolic acid, Lactic acid
and Salicylic acid, all of which help in gently exfoliating the skin and stimulating the cell renewal process in the skin's epidermis and dermis layers. It is free from all the nasties like paraben, sulphate, silicone and more. You can expect an even and smooth texture of skin on using this over a period of time. Besides, you can grab up to 5% off on this product.
UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This face serum contains a popular ingredient with many benefits called Niacinamide. It helps by correcting dark spots, hydrating the skin, treating blemishes and preventing acne. Suitable for all skin types, it controls excess oil on skin and reduces the size of open pores. It also strengthens the skin's natural barrier and promotes a radiant-looking skin. There's 38% off on this product.
Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum
This Vitamin C face serum is known to brighten the skin complexion and improve the skin's texture. It keeps ageing signs like wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines at bay. It helps in repairing the damage done to skin, including damage caused by sun. It also contains Salicylic acid and has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera. There's 56% off on this serum.
