Amazon Christmas sale: Avail up to 45% off on skincare set combos

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 19:29 IST

Summary:

Give your dear ones skincare sets with which they can pamper their skin and boost its overall health.

Skincare set combos are the perfect gifting option for this Christmas.

If your loved ones have made a resolution to take care of their skin and be religious about the routine, then this Christmas you can give them a skincare set combo as a present to nudge, encourage and empower them to accomplish their goal. Can there be a more thoughtful gift option? This way you will be a part of their goal as well. There are many skincare sets available on Amazon that can be perfect to give to your loved ones on this Christmas. It will delight them to no end.

We have rounded up some of these sets. They come packed with products that are packed with nourishing and moisturizing properties. Some will elevate your bathing experience and some will boost your overall health of skin. They come at slashed down prices, thanks to the Amazon Christmas sale. So, go grab the deals.
mCaffeine Coffee Brew Skin Care Gift Set
This gift set includes a face wash, a face scrub and a coffee-based moisturiser. The products are suitable for all skin types and are infused with the goodness of pure Arabica coffee. All the products are PETA certified and vegan. They are dermatologically tested and the set has 20% off on it. It will make for a great Christmas gifting option.

mCaffeine Coffee Brew Skin Care Gift Set for Women & Men in Premium Packaging | Gift Hamper with Signature Milk & Coffee Range | Ideal Unisex Gift Box for All Occasions | Gift Pack of 3
20% off
965 1,206
Buy now

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box
This luxury bath and body care gift box comes in an attractive packaging. It contains bath salt, body wash, body lotion, bathing bar and hand cream. The products are 100% vegan and are unisex in nature. They will elevate the bathing experience and are available at 20% off. All the products are made from 100% naturally-derived ingredients.

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Anniversary, Birthday & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan
20% off
999 1,249
Buy now

Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit
This specially curated makeup kit is suitable for those with medium and dark complexion. The products are of top notch quality and are available at an exciting discount rate of 13%. There are 10 products in total and they are suitable for sensitive skin. The formulations are all long lasting and designed to enhance the beauty of your face.

Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit Fair Tone Combo, Medium Tone, 350gm
13% off
873 999
Buy now

Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Combo Heart Kit Christmas Gift
This christmas set is for both men and women. It includes a body wash, a hand and body lotion, a body polish and a loofah. Suitable for all skin types, the products come packed with nourishing and moisturizing properties. They will make your skin feel loved and pampered. Grab 20% off on this set. The packing of this gift set is amazing too.

Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Combo Heart Kit Christmas Gift for Women And Men | (Shower gel, Hand & body Lotion, Body Polish, Loofah)
20% off
720 900
Buy now

The Moms Co Complete Winter Care Set
Give your loved ones this winter care set and they will thank you for it. The set contains foot cream, face cream, face serum and body butter. The products will keep dryness and bay and have a nourishing effect on your skin. They will also combat many skin woes like uneven skin tone, fine lines, pigmentation and so on. You can get this at 45% off.

The Moms Co Complete Winter Care Set - For Nourished & Moisturized Skin with Cocoa & Shea Butter and Hyaluronic acid
45% off
726 1,320
Buy now

Price of skincare sets at a glance:

ProductsPrice
 mCaffeine Coffee Brew Skin Care Gift Set  1,206
 Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box  1,249
 Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit  999
 Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Combo Heart Kit Christmas Gift  900
 The Moms Co Complete Winter Care Set  1,320

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

