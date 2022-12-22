Amazon Christmas sale: Avail up to 45% off on skincare set combos

Skincare set combos are the perfect gifting option for this Christmas.

If your loved ones have made a resolution to take care of their skin and be religious about the routine, then this Christmas you can give them a skincare set combo as a present to nudge, encourage and empower them to accomplish their goal. Can there be a more thoughtful gift option? This way you will be a part of their goal as well. There are many skincare sets available on Amazon that can be perfect to give to your loved ones on this Christmas. It will delight them to no end. We have rounded up some of these sets. They come packed with products that are packed with nourishing and moisturizing properties. Some will elevate your bathing experience and some will boost your overall health of skin. They come at slashed down prices, thanks to the Amazon Christmas sale. So, go grab the deals.

mCaffeine Coffee Brew Skin Care Gift Set

This gift set includes a face wash, a face scrub and a coffee-based moisturiser. The products are suitable for all skin types and are infused with the goodness of pure Arabica coffee. All the products are PETA certified and vegan. They are dermatologically tested and the set has 20% off on it. It will make for a great Christmas gifting option.

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box

This luxury bath and body care gift box comes in an attractive packaging. It contains bath salt, body wash, body lotion, bathing bar and hand cream. The products are 100% vegan and are unisex in nature. They will elevate the bathing experience and are available at 20% off. All the products are made from 100% naturally-derived ingredients.

Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit

This specially curated makeup kit is suitable for those with medium and dark complexion. The products are of top notch quality and are available at an exciting discount rate of 13%. There are 10 products in total and they are suitable for sensitive skin. The formulations are all long lasting and designed to enhance the beauty of your face.

Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Combo Heart Kit Christmas Gift

This christmas set is for both men and women. It includes a body wash, a hand and body lotion, a body polish and a loofah. Suitable for all skin types, the products come packed with nourishing and moisturizing properties. They will make your skin feel loved and pampered. Grab 20% off on this set. The packing of this gift set is amazing too.

The Moms Co Complete Winter Care Set

Give your loved ones this winter care set and they will thank you for it. The set contains foot cream, face cream, face serum and body butter. The products will keep dryness and bay and have a nourishing effect on your skin. They will also combat many skin woes like uneven skin tone, fine lines, pigmentation and so on. You can get this at 45% off.

Price of skincare sets at a glance:

Products Price mCaffeine Coffee Brew Skin Care Gift Set ₹ 1,206 Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box ₹ 1,249 Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit ₹ 999 Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Combo Heart Kit Christmas Gift ₹ 900 The Moms Co Complete Winter Care Set ₹ 1,320