Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Amazon Christmas sale: For glowing skin, get skincare products at up to 20% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 19, 2022 22:04 IST
Summary:

Taking care of your skin is easy if you have the right set of beauty essentials with you. Read on to know our favourites.

This Christmas, indulge in me-time by taking care of your skin with right products.

Skincare is both an art and an indulgence. The first step to getting it right is arming oneself with the right set of products. One needs a set of beauty essentials to work in tandem to give one best and desirable results. A good facial serum is as important as a moisturising face mask. Each of them come with their own set of benefits. We have curated a list of skincare products for you that are from established brands like The Derma Co, Mamaearth and so on. Some of them also help one deal with many skin woes like pigmentation, age spots, uneven skin tone etc.

Super effective and beauty and skin care products that will give you tangible results in no time, it is a good time to invest in our listed products as they come at slashed down prices, thanks to end of season sale on Amazon. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.

Aqualogica Glow+ Juicy Dew Drops
This formulation is designed to reveal a glowing and radiant skin. It has hydro-boosting properties and has a scent akin to that of Papaya. It contains vitamin C that will give instant glow without leaving a white cast. It is suitable for all skin types and is available at 15% off. A vegan and cruelty-free product, this is a must have for sure.

Aqualogica Glow+ Juicy Dew Drops for Instant Luminous Glow, Papaya & Vitamin C Face Serum, Glossy Dewy Finish, 30 Ml
15% off 594 699
Buy now

Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil
An organic formulation infused with the goodness of Saffron, Lotus extract and 28 additional herbs, this facial oil packs in many benefits for skin. From reducing dark spots and pigmentation, moisturizing skin, improving hydration to making skin plump and glowing, this one will do wonders for your skin. Get 18% off on this oil that has a pleasant smell of Saffron in it.

Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil with Saffron & Lotus Extracts for Dull Skin, Dark Spots & Pigmentation | Kumkumadi Tailam | 15 ml
18% off 655 799
Buy now

Mamaearth Charcoal Secrets C3 Face Mask
This charcoal face mask is best for exfoliating your skin gently. This will remove the dead skin cells and reveal a glowing skin after every application. You will also see improved and bright skin tone after a period of time. It also reduces acne and scars. It is dermatologically tested and has 20% off on it. It is a must buy.

Mamaearth Charcoal Secrets C3 Face Mask, 100ml + Charcoal Facewash, 100ml with charcoal & coffee
15% off 720 848
Buy now

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This Niacinamide face serum has anti-inflammatory properties. It will fade away the appearance of acne and give you a smooth and clear skin in no time. It also controls sebum production. A safe and effective formulation, this one is devoid of nasties like mineral oil, paraben, sulphate etc. Get 10% off on this one. A must buy if you want a skin that looks luminous.

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum For Acne Marks And Acne Prone Skin For Men and Women - 10 ml (dermaco)
10% off 224 249
Buy now

Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream
This cream is dermatologically tested. It is non-greasy in nature and creates a protective barrier on the skin. Enriched with the goodness of Daisy flower extract and Mulberry extract, this one helps in calming and soothing the skin. It aids in reduction of blemishes and dark spots and also improves elasticity of skin. Suitable for all skin types, this one has 15% off on it.

Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream, For Pigmentation & Blemish Removal, With Mulberry Extract & Vitamin C - 30ml
15% off 400 471
Buy now

Price of beauty products at a glance:

Beauty productsPrice
Aqualogica Glow+ Juicy Dew Drops 699.00
Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil 799.00
Mamaearth Charcoal Secrets C3 Face Mask 848.00
The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum 249.00
Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream 471.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

