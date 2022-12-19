Amazon Christmas sale: Grooming sets for men are available at up to 37% off

Grooming sets for men as a gift option is a thoughtful idea that the latter will love.

Some of us have already decorated our Christmas trees and most of us are busy selecting outfits to wear to many Christmas parties. An essential part of this festival is giving a gift to your loved ones. The thing about gifts is that you don't necessarily have to think of something extravagant at all times. A thoughtful gift should always be a priority. Given our hectic lives, most of us fail to take care of our skin. This is particularly true for men who don't really pamper their skin often. This explains the inevitable toll on the health of their skin. So, this Christmas, let them give a reminder, a nudge and an encouragement to take care of their skin and grooming. There are many gift hampers for men available on Amazon. The best part is they come at discounted prices, thanks to the ongoing sale in view of Christmas. Scroll ahead to take a look at our selections.



Bombay Shaving Co Perfume Wallet Combo Gift Set

This perfume gift set for men consists of two formulations. They have a citrusy fragrance that will make your senses come alive. Spritzing them on your pulse points will prove rewarding. You will feel fresh and fragrant through the day and feel a surge in confidence too. Grab this set at 10% off. It is a good option to give and will make for a thoughtful purchase.

Sirona Bye Bye Dull Skin Vitamin C Gift Set

This set has vitamin C face wash, a face toner, a vitamin C face cream and vitamin C face serum. All the skin care products will make for great indulgence and boost the health of skin. From improving your complexion, cleansing your skin deeply, repairing skin damage to calming the skin and boosting collagen production, your skin will feel loved and pampered after application of all these products. You can get it at 37% off.

Gillette King C. Men's Beard Grooming Kit

You may love your beard but do you groom it? This beard grooming kit has a beard oil, a beard balm and a transparent shave gel. All the products are made from 99% natural and plant-based oil. The products have a lightweight and non-greasy texture. They come infused with the goodness of vitamin E that stimulate hair growth and promote thickness too. There are no chemical additives or paraben in these formulations. Grab 15% off on this kit.

Bombay Shaving Co Premium Charcoal Skin Detox Gift Set for Men

This gift set for men contains Charcoal face wash, a Charcoal face scrub, a Charcoal peel off mask, a Charcoal face pack and a Charcoal face sheet mask. All the products are of great quality and designed to boost your skin health. From cleansing, exfoliating, brightening to purifying your skin, these products pack in many benefits indeed. You can get it at 37% off.

Bombay Shaving Co Premium Coffee Detan Gift Hamper

This gift hamper for men will fetch you many heartfelt ‘thank you’ notes. This contains a coffee face pack, a coffee face wash, a coffee face scrub and a coffee peel off mask. While the face wash will revive your tired looking skin and hydrate it, the scrub will exfoliate your skin gently, the face pack will reveal glow on your skin and the mask will brighten your skin tone. You can get this at 34% off.

Gift sets for men Price Sirona Bye Bye Dull Skin Vitamin C Gift Set ₹ 1,856.00 Bombay Shaving Co Premium Coffee Detan Gift Hamper ₹ 676.00 Bombay Shaving Co Premium Charcoal Skin Detox Gift Set ₹ 856.00 Gillette King C. Men's Beard Grooming Kit ₹ 2,249.00 Bombay Shaving Co Perfume Wallet Combo Gift Set ₹ 1,295.00