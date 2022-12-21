Amazon Christmas sale: Treat loved ones with dry fruits, get up to 47% off

Summary:
Christmas is round the corner and if you're one of those who hasn't been able to fetch gifts for your loved ones and fretting over it then read on. We are here to suggest a great option that you can grab from Amazon in no time. It will delight your loved ones, give them something healthy to munch on and is very nutritious. We are talking about packs of dry fruits. From cashews, raisins, pistachios to dates, there are so many options that you can explore. You can even gift a combo pack. On the eve of Christmas, it will be a nice idea to sit together and enjoy crunchy snacks without feeling guilty about it.
The listed options are from a brand called Happilo. It produces great products with natural ingredients. They are also available at slashed down prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Christmas sale. Scroll on to take a look at the listed options.
Happilo Premium International Omani Dates
This pack of Omani dates is delicious, nutritious and rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It gives an instant boost of energy and contains several nutrients that help in reducing cholesterol and promoting healthy bones. They are 100% naturally dried and free from preservatives and additives. Grab 25% off on this pack. It is a vegan formulation and is a great snacking option.
Happilo Premium Californian Roasted & Salted Pistachios
This pack of roasted and salted Pistachios makes for a great gifting option. It is crunchy, fresh and has a yummy flavour. It is rich in vitamins and minerals. Besides, these nuts are a great source of dietary fiber, vitamin E, antioxidants, protein, iron, and healthy fats. They will help lower blood sugar levels and may reduce the risk of heart-related disease as well. Grab it at 35% off.
Happilo Premium Seedless Green Raisins
This pack of seedless green raisins are yummy and a healthy item to munch on. These premium quality raisins are naturally dried and packed in a resealable pouch to retain its taste. A rich source of antioxidants, potassium and fibre, these seeds will boost your overall health. It will help improve your digestion, reduce acidity and improve the immune system. Grab 47% off on it.
Happilo Premium Dry Fruits Combo Pack
This combo pack of dry fruits include California almonds, Green raisins, Whole cashews and Roasted pistachios. The nuts are low in fat content and super healthy. They delay the ageing process and keep diseases at bay. They are free from gluten and a rich source of protein as well. A must buy, this makes for a great gifting option on Christmas.
Happilo 100% Natural Premium Whole Cashews
This pack of whole cashews is rich in Manganese, Potassium, Copper, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc and Selenium. It is rich in protein and dietary fiber and contains no gluten, trans fat and cholesterol. It will help one become more fit and active. The quality of the nuts is top notch and they are crunchy to munch on as well. Grab this 100% natural formulation at 33% off.
