Amazon deal of the day: Avail up to 50% off on sunscreens

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on May 31, 2022 13:22 IST

Summary:

Apply sunscreen everyday without fail to protect skin from nasty UV rays. Read on to see some products available at a discounted rate. 

Sunscreens with higher SPF content and PA rating make for good options. 

Your skin deserves all the love, indulgence and protection. If you’re missing out on sunscreen in your skincare regime or are irregular about applying it, then it is safe to say you’re compromising with your skincare goals. A must-have skincare essential, you must carry sunscreen with you when outdoors. If gives your skin broad spectrum protection from the nasty UV rays. These days you can also opt for formulations that safeguard your skin from the nasty blue light too. Before purchasing one, you must emphasise on the SPF content and PA rating of the product. It is always better to also always go for lightweight, non-greasy formulations that do not leave a white cast on skin.

The best time to invest in sunscreens is now, as you avail massive offs on them under Amazon's deal of the day offers. We have curated some picks in our list below which is likely to help you with selection process. All the products boast of good SPF content and PA rating. Some of them come with advanced filters to give your skin complete protection. Scroll through the list below to take a look at options.

Price of sunscreens at a glance:

SunscreenPricePrice after discount
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++ 599.00 569.00
FAE Beauty sunscreen 600.00 538.00
Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50 715.00 357.00
FoxTale-CoverUp SPF 50+ 675.00 599.00
SunScoop Matte Sunscreen 645.00 580.00

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++

This sunscreen is rich in antioxidants and comes with the goodness of SPF 60 and PA++++ rating. It gives your skin overall protection from UV rays through most modern filters. Suitable for all skin types and tones, this one is a lightweight formulation that doesn't leave white cast or any residue. Besides, it is safe for use by expecting mothers too. It reduces inflammation and photodamages in the skin as well.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++ With Silymarin, 50 gm Cream
5% off
Rs 569 Rs 599
Buy now

FAE Beauty sunscreen

This sunscreen with SPF 50 effectively protects skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It prevents free radical damage and ensures to keep your skin hydrated. It is water resistant and leaves a light dewy finish. Suitable for application on all skin types and body parts, this non-greasy and lightweight formulation is just what you need to keep your skin from getting tanned. A vegan and cruelty-free skincare product, it doesn't leave a white cast.

FAE Beauty Ultra Light & No White Cast SPF Juice with SPF 50+ PA++++ ( 50 gm) |Non Greasy Sunscreen Formula | Hydrates Skin & Protects Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Rays (Newly Launched)
10% off
Rs 538 Rs 600
Buy now

Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50
Dermatologically tested and blessed with the goodness SPF 50, this sunscreen is a good pick if you're looking at broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. The formulation includes both mineral and chemical filters that give long-lasting protection from nasty rays. A non-sticky and water-resistant beauty product, it comes in the form of gel and has a lightweight texture. It also takes care of ageing signs by preventing their formation.

Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50 for Oily, Sensitive, Acne Prone or Dry Skin| PA++++, Non Sticky/ Non Greasy, Leaves No White Cast | Men & Women - 50 ml
50% off
Rs 357 Rs 715
Buy now

FoxTale-CoverUp SPF 50+
Formulated with essential vitamins like Niacinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Tocopherol and others, this sunscreen protects your skin from not just the harmful UV rays , but also the damage caused to skin due to blue light. From improving skin texture, strengthening the skin barrier, fighting dark spots to dealing with environmental aggressors like pollution, this sunscreen proves to be a boon for skin. Besides, it is a vegan, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free product.

FoxTale-CoverUp SPF 50+ PA++++ Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Sun protects your skin from UVA+UVB rays from the sun and blue light emitted from screens, Reduces Hyperpigmentation, Evens Skin Tone-50ml
11% off
Rs 599 Rs 675
Buy now

SunScoop Matte Sunscreen
Enriched with Omega oil, Monoi oil and vitamin E, this sunscreen provides intense hydration to skin and also nourishes it deeply. It comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties and has a soothing effect on skin. It provides photoprotection from UVA and UVB rays. It gives skin a nice, semi-matte finish. Plus, the best part is it is free from sulphate, paraben, synthetic fragrance and other nasty chemicals.

SunScoop Matte Sunscreen | SPF 60 PA+++ | For All Skin Types | Ultra-Lightweight & Quick-Absorbing | No white cast | Semi-Matte Finish | For Men & Women | Ultimate Sun Protection | 45 gm
10% off
Rs 580 Rs 645
Buy now

