Amazon deal of the day: Avail up to 50% off on sunscreens

Sunscreens with higher SPF content and PA rating make for good options.

Your skin deserves all the love, indulgence and protection. If you’re missing out on sunscreen in your skincare regime or are irregular about applying it, then it is safe to say you’re compromising with your skincare goals. A must-have skincare essential, you must carry sunscreen with you when outdoors. If gives your skin broad spectrum protection from the nasty UV rays. These days you can also opt for formulations that safeguard your skin from the nasty blue light too. Before purchasing one, you must emphasise on the SPF content and PA rating of the product. It is always better to also always go for lightweight, non-greasy formulations that do not leave a white cast on skin.



The best time to invest in sunscreens is now, as you avail massive offs on them under Amazon's deal of the day offers. We have curated some picks in our list below which is likely to help you with selection process. All the products boast of good SPF content and PA rating. Some of them come with advanced filters to give your skin complete protection. Scroll through the list below to take a look at options. Price of sunscreens at a glance:

Sunscreen Price Price after discount Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++ ₹ 599.00 ₹ 569.00 FAE Beauty sunscreen ₹ 600.00 ₹ 538.00 Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50 ₹ 715.00 ₹ 357.00 FoxTale-CoverUp SPF 50+ ₹ 675.00 ₹ 599.00 SunScoop Matte Sunscreen ₹ 645.00 ₹ 580.00

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++



This sunscreen is rich in antioxidants and comes with the goodness of SPF 60 and PA++++ rating. It gives your skin overall protection from UV rays through most modern filters. Suitable for all skin types and tones, this one is a lightweight formulation that doesn't leave white cast or any residue. Besides, it is safe for use by expecting mothers too. It reduces inflammation and photodamages in the skin as well.

FAE Beauty sunscreen



This sunscreen with SPF 50 effectively protects skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It prevents free radical damage and ensures to keep your skin hydrated. It is water resistant and leaves a light dewy finish. Suitable for application on all skin types and body parts, this non-greasy and lightweight formulation is just what you need to keep your skin from getting tanned. A vegan and cruelty-free skincare product, it doesn't leave a white cast.

Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50

Dermatologically tested and blessed with the goodness SPF 50, this sunscreen is a good pick if you're looking at broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. The formulation includes both mineral and chemical filters that give long-lasting protection from nasty rays. A non-sticky and water-resistant beauty product, it comes in the form of gel and has a lightweight texture. It also takes care of ageing signs by preventing their formation.

FoxTale-CoverUp SPF 50+

Formulated with essential vitamins like Niacinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Tocopherol and others, this sunscreen protects your skin from not just the harmful UV rays , but also the damage caused to skin due to blue light. From improving skin texture, strengthening the skin barrier, fighting dark spots to dealing with environmental aggressors like pollution, this sunscreen proves to be a boon for skin. Besides, it is a vegan, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free product.

SunScoop Matte Sunscreen

Enriched with Omega oil, Monoi oil and vitamin E, this sunscreen provides intense hydration to skin and also nourishes it deeply. It comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties and has a soothing effect on skin. It provides photoprotection from UVA and UVB rays. It gives skin a nice, semi-matte finish. Plus, the best part is it is free from sulphate, paraben, synthetic fragrance and other nasty chemicals.