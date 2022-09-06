Amazon deal on face serums: Fetch up to 40% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Face serums can be the real game changer in your skincare routine. For every skin concern, you have a face serum available that can work wonders in treating the issues. Whether your skin needs a boost of hydration and you’re looking for a solution for acne breakouts, you can have a range of face serums like Hyaluronic acid, Salicylic acid, vitamin C face serum and so on. If you’re looking to stock up on face serums, a coveted skincare essential, then now is the time to add them to your cart on Amazon. They are available at slashed down prices and you can avail up to 40% off. So, pamper your skin whilst addressing the skin woes as well.
To help you quickly make the selection and capitalize on the opportunity, we have shortlisted some of the picks below from the likes of Kaya, Plum and Ponds. Check them out.
The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum
This bottle of Salicylic acid from The Derma Co comes with great exfoliating properties. It also removes excess sebum from one's pores efficiently. Great formulation to get rid of whiteheads and blackheads, this one promises clear and clean skin. There's 8% off on this one. It is also used in treating acne-prone skin. This one is a must buy and safe to use.
Kaya Brightening Serum
This face serum from Kaya is suitable for all skin types and is available at 20% off. It has lightening and brightening properties and can boost one's skin appearance in no time. A non-oily and easy to absorb formula, this one can reduce hyperpigmentation, age spots, freckles etc. It is dermatologically approved and is made from the goodness of Ferulic acid and Waltheria Indica extracts that have a regulatory effect on melanin.
Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
This vitamin C face serum is thoughtfully formulated and is made from the blend of Japanese mandarin and Kakadu plum. It boosts collagen production and fights sun damage. For a well hydrated, soothing and glowing skin, this formulation is a good pick. There's 20% off on this one. And it is free from paraben, mineral oil. SLS. This one is best suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This face serum from UrbanBotanics is the best formulation for acne and blemishes. It helps in balancing oil and reducing the open pores. Packed with antimicrobial properties, this one helps prevent acne and pimple breakouts. A sure short formulation for radiant and glowing skin, this one has a good 40% off.
Pond's Bright Beauty Spot-less Glow Serum
This face serum from Ponds has great hydrating benefits. Present in it are Hyaluronic acid and vitamins B3 and C. It smoothens the skin and minimizes the appearance of visible pores. A lightweight and non-greasy formulation, this doesn't leave any residue. It absorbs quickly into the skin and results in spotless and glowing skin. You can find 20% off on this one.
|Face serums
|Price
|The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum
|₹499.00
|Kaya Brightening Serum
|₹1,450.00
|Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
|₹550.00
|UrbanBotanics® 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
|₹499.00
|Pond's Bright Beauty Spot-less Glow Serum
|₹449.00
