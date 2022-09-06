Amazon deal on face serums: Fetch up to 40% off

Face serums can be the real game changer in your skincare routine. For every skin concern, you have a face serum available that can work wonders in treating the issues. Whether your skin needs a boost of hydration and you’re looking for a solution for acne breakouts, you can have a range of face serums like Hyaluronic acid, Salicylic acid, vitamin C face serum and so on. If you’re looking to stock up on face serums, a coveted skincare essential, then now is the time to add them to your cart on Amazon. They are available at slashed down prices and you can avail up to 40% off. So, pamper your skin whilst addressing the skin woes as well.

To help you quickly make the selection and capitalize on the opportunity, we have shortlisted some of the picks below from the likes of Kaya, Plum and Ponds. Check them out.





The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum

This bottle of Salicylic acid from The Derma Co comes with great exfoliating properties. It also removes excess sebum from one's pores efficiently. Great formulation to get rid of whiteheads and blackheads, this one promises clear and clean skin. There's 8% off on this one. It is also used in treating acne-prone skin. This one is a must buy and safe to use.