Amazon deals on beauty items: Up for grabs are face gels, washes, lipsticks

Summary: Amazon is having its summer sale and available at discounted rates are beauty products like creams, face washes and gels.

Face creams and gels are an essential part of our daily beauty regimen.

It would not be wrong to call health and beauty products as fast consuming items. You use them till they are over and then it is time to replenish them; rarely do we buy things in advance. However, for products that we use daily, it would not be a bad idea to keep them in stock, of course, keeping factors like expiry dates in mind. Amazon is having a sale that you must check out. Included in this article are items such as face gels and face washes, creams of all kinds and lipsticks. One is likely to use most of these products daily, or may be, even twice a day. And frankly some of them don't really come cheap. Hence, it is a good idea to check out sale prices on such products, particularly online. There are discounts on products across various categories. There are very good offers on a host of beauty products. Scroll down to see. Price of beauty products at a glance:

Product Price Kaya Clinic Night Mask Face Gel ₹ 140.00 Juicy Chemistry Hand And Foot Cream ₹ 326.00 Aryanveda Fruit Facial Kit ₹ 346.00 Jaquline USA Lipstick Fine Wine ₹ 299.00 MensXP Mud Natural Clay Face Wash For Men ₹ 379.00

Kaya Clinic Night Mask Face Gel This Green Tea and vitamin E-enriched night mask gel works well as an anti-pollution gel. It is a light, cool facial gel, that's enriched with natural extracts of grape seed and Chamomile also. Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties, helps protect your skin against environmental pollutants and free radicals. Green Tea too is a powerful antioxidant and helps protect the skin against environmental pollutants. This gel is suitable for all skin types.

Juicy Chemistry Hand And Foot Cream This cream works best as a moisturiser for dry skin on hands and nourishes cracked heels. Enriched with Kokum, Myrhh and Hazelnut, it is ideal as a winter cream for hands and feet. It penetrates deep into the skin layer to systematically repair and regenerate cracked heels. Made of a special blend of natural ingredients, it instantly gives life to dull-looking and dry hands. It is infused with organic essential oils and botanical butters to strengthen and protect the nails from peeling, chipping and splitting. This cream also works to avoid moisture loss from hands and feet - mango butter infuses fatty acids to nourish skin and form a barrier to prevent moisture loss.

Aryanveda Fruit Facial Kit This facial kit comes with a set of five beauty products - cleanser, scrub, massage gel, face pack and massage cream. It works as an antioxidant and as a nourishing cream. It is designed to give an instant natural glow, removes fine lines and wrinkles. This even reduces dryness of the skin and pigmentation to enhances your natural beauty. Papaya, orange, carrot, cucumber and watermelon present in this fruit facial kit act as food for the skin. It soothes the skin and makes it wholesome and beautiful.

Jaquline USA Lipstick Fine Wine Go grab this lipstick now as it is available at a 40% discounted rate. This matte finish wine coloured lipstick comes in a highly pigmented form and lasts really long. Other than adding colour to your lips, this lipstick also works as a softening, smoothening and moisturizing stick. It gives an intense colour payoff and is likely to last you many years.

MensXP Mud Natural Clay Face Wash For Men A face wash isn't really a beauty product and can actually be viewed as a health product. This one's specially for men. Made from Amazonian white clay and lemon, it helps gently cleanse the face and nourish the skin. It is a unique formulation that removes excess oil and gives the skin a matte look. Apart from dirt, it also removes dead skin cells, accumulated sebum and other impurities from the skin. Handpicked ingredients like Rose Canina help in minimising skin irritations and blemishes. It also prevents acne from forming.