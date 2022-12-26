Amazon end of season sale: Boost immunity with Chyawanprash, grab up to 37% off

Chyawanprash is an excellent source to boost immunity.

With the rise of Covid cases in some countries, we are once again talking and thinking about boosting immunity. There are many ways to do so and in this article we are going to talk about Chyawanprash. This formulation is an age old and tried-and-tested one to improve your stamina, energy levels, immunity, metabolism and so on. Made from the goodness of rich Ayurvedic herbs, many of us have eaten Chyawanprash at some point or the other. Given winter season is ongoing, it makes sense you bring this amazing product at home that can provide many health benefits to your family members - both adults and kids alike. It is delicious in taste and rich in nutrition. As part of Amazon end of season sale, you can grab an off on Chyawanprash. Can it get any better? Well, yes! We have also picked up some of the formulations - some of them are free from sugar - for our readers. Scroll on to take a look at them.



Zandu Kesari Jivan Dry Fruits Chyawanprash

This Chyawanprash is recommended for both adults and the elderly. It is made from the goodness of dry fruits like kaju (cashew nut), pista (pistachio) and badam (almonds). It boosts immunity, energy levels, stamina and is also rich in calcium content which in turn strengthens bones. Grab this formulation at 11% off. Besides, it also aids in digestion, reduces stress levels, among many other health benefits.

Baidyanath Kesari Kalp Royal Chyawanprash

This Chyawanprash comes in the form of gummies. It is a vegetarian formulation and helps in boosting vitality. It restores vitamins and minerals in the body and has been formulated after a lot of research. There's the goodness of Gold and Saffron in it. Grab 37% off on it. You will see your immunity and energy levels drastically improved over a period of time.

Siddhayu Jaggery chyawanprash

This combo pack of two is what you need to keep the health of your family members - both adults and kids - in good shape. It has been formulated with the goodness of zinc, vitamin C and pure cow ghee. The sweet taste of this Chyawanprash is thanks to the presence of jaggery and raisins in it. There's no refined sugar added in this product. Improve your immunity with this product. It can be availed at 23% off.

Asveda Shitalamrut Sugar Free Chyawanprash

Want to boost your immunity? Then try this sugar-free Chyawanprash. It is made from the goodness of black grapes, saunf (Fennel seeds), Khadi sakar (also known as Mishri), Jaiphal (Nutmeg), rose petals and other organic herbs. It will give the person the strength to recover from seasonal infections like cough and cold quickly. There’s 33% off on it. You will love the taste of it as well.

Dabur Chyawanprash

Both kids and adults can benefit from this vegetarian formulation. Among its many health benefits, it boosts the immune system, digestive system, respiratory health and stamina. It also helps one combat seasonal flu in a better way. It has a great taste as well. Enriched with the goodness of 40 plus Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Shatavari and more, this one can be fetched at 7% off.

Price of chyawanprash at a glance:

Products Price in Rs Siddhayu Jaggery chyawanprash 920 Baidyanath Kesari Kalp Royal Chyawanprash 740 Zandu Kesari Jivan Dry Fruits Chyawanprash 795 Asveda Shitalamrut Sugar Free Chyawanprash 1380 Dabur Chyawanprash 210