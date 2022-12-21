Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon end of season sale: Boost skin health with sunscreens, get up to 40% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 21, 2022 18:21 IST

Summary:

Applying skincare everyday whether you're indoors or outdoors in a non-negotiable aspect if you want to keep skin health in great shape.

Sunscreens shield your skin from the harmful UV rays.

By now even a person who is not too much into skincare knows the importance of sunscreen. Almost every dermatologist, skincare enthusiast and even commoners talk about the benefits of sunscreen endlessly. So, if you're someone who is still skipping on sunscreen, then it's time you started applying it. Sunscreens come in many forms - cream, gel, lotion, serum and even powder. The two things one needs to factor in before buying one are the SPF content and PA rating. These determine how much protection a particular sunscreen can offer to your skin. Also, it is always best to go for lightweight, non greasy solutions that easily absorb into the skin.

We have curated a list of this skincare essential that we believe will come in handy for you. There are discounts on each and every listed product, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. So, grab the opportunity and try the formulations out. You may just end up finding the sunscreen that works best for your skin.

Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen is rich in antioxidants. It is water resistant, non greasy and enriched with the goodness of SPF 50 and has PA++ rating. It also contains Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide that provide an additional protective layer of antioxidants. The formulation gives broad spectrum protection from the UV rays and prevents skin from getting damaged by sun. There's 24% off on it.

Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 pa+++ UVA/UVB With Broad Spectrum, Water Resistant Best SPF Sunscreen For Women, 50 g
24% off
826 1,080
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Kids Ban-The-Sun Sunscreen Cream
This sunscreen is formulated for use by children. It protects skin from the harmful UV rays. The goodness of Raspberry extract in it is rich in vitamin C and Carrot seed extract is rich in vitamins A and E. it also shields skin from photo damage and excessive dryness. A non-greasy, water resistant formulation, this one is free from parabens, silicones and Mineral oil. Grab 20% off on it.

WOW Skin Science Kids Ban-The-Sun Sunscreen Cream Spf 30 Pa++ - No Parabens, Silicones, Oxide Color, Mineral Oil and Benzophenone, 100 ml
20% off
279 349
Buy now

mCaffeine Coffee Powder Sunscreen
The makers claim this is India’s first powder sunscreen. It protects skin from nasty UV rays for up to 8 hours. It is numbered SPF 50 and has PA+++ rating. It is enriched with the goodness of caffeine, coffee oil, Kaolin clay, Almond oil and vitamin E. this one is a water resistant formulation and is suitable for all skin types. Grab 18% off on it.

mCaffeine Coffee Powder Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ for Sun Protection & Ultra Soft Skin | Mattifying, Water Resistant & 100% Mineral Sun Cream with No White Cast | Upto 8 Hrs Sun Protection
18% off
529 649
Buy now

Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Face Serum
This sunscreen will provide 24 hours hydration to your skin and block UV rays effectively. It leaves no white case and gets easily absorbed into the skin. It is made with care and only with the goodness of natural ingredients. The pleasant scent of Aloe Vera in it invigorates the senses. Grab it at 18% off.

Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Face Serum with SPF 55, with Aloe Vera & Ashwagandha for UVA& B Protection - 30 ml
18% off
409 499
Buy now

NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion
This sunscreen lotion is suitable for all skin types and is free from paraben. It helps get rid of stubborn tan really quickly and is infused with the goodness of ingredients that help in lightening the skin tone, soothe skin and dight early signs of ageing. It tightens the skin and improves its elasticity. Grab this one at 40% off.

NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion SPF 40 PA+++, Non Greasy with Broad Spectrum, UVA & UVB Rays Protection| Tan Free Skin| All Skin Types, Sulpahate, Paraben Free, 120ml, Pack of 2
40% off
329 550
Buy now

Price of sunscreens at a glance:

 SunscreensPrice
 Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel  1,080
 WOW Skin Science Kids Ban-The-Sun Sunscreen Cream  349
 mCaffeine Coffee Powder Sunscreen  649
 NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion  550
 Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Face Serum  499 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon end of season sale: Get stylish women bottom wear at up to 82% off
Best 10 dog training treats to buy today
Find the bones and chews for dog
Popular Allin exporters humidifiers to improve air quality
Best Arcova home electric blankets online
health and beauty FOR LESS