Amazon end of season sale: Boost skin health with sunscreens, get up to 40% off

By now even a person who is not too much into skincare knows the importance of sunscreen. Almost every dermatologist, skincare enthusiast and even commoners talk about the benefits of sunscreen endlessly. So, if you're someone who is still skipping on sunscreen, then it's time you started applying it. Sunscreens come in many forms - cream, gel, lotion, serum and even powder. The two things one needs to factor in before buying one are the SPF content and PA rating. These determine how much protection a particular sunscreen can offer to your skin. Also, it is always best to go for lightweight, non greasy solutions that easily absorb into the skin.

We have curated a list of this skincare essential that we believe will come in handy for you. There are discounts on each and every listed product, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. So, grab the opportunity and try the formulations out. You may just end up finding the sunscreen that works best for your skin.



Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel

This sunscreen is rich in antioxidants. It is water resistant, non greasy and enriched with the goodness of SPF 50 and has PA++ rating. It also contains Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide that provide an additional protective layer of antioxidants. The formulation gives broad spectrum protection from the UV rays and prevents skin from getting damaged by sun. There's 24% off on it.