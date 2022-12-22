Amazon end of season sale: Boost skin health with sunscreens, get up to 40% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
By now even a person who is not too much into skincare knows the importance of sunscreen. Almost every dermatologist, skincare enthusiast and even commoners talk about the benefits of sunscreen endlessly. So, if you're someone who is still skipping on sunscreen, then it's time you started applying it. Sunscreens come in many forms - cream, gel, lotion, serum and even powder. The two things one needs to factor in before buying one are the SPF content and PA rating. These determine how much protection a particular sunscreen can offer to your skin. Also, it is always best to go for lightweight, non greasy solutions that easily absorb into the skin.
We have curated a list of this skincare essential that we believe will come in handy for you. There are discounts on each and every listed product, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale. So, grab the opportunity and try the formulations out. You may just end up finding the sunscreen that works best for your skin.
Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen is rich in antioxidants. It is water resistant, non greasy and enriched with the goodness of SPF 50 and has PA++ rating. It also contains Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide that provide an additional protective layer of antioxidants. The formulation gives broad spectrum protection from the UV rays and prevents skin from getting damaged by sun. There's 24% off on it.
WOW Skin Science Kids Ban-The-Sun Sunscreen Cream
This sunscreen is formulated for use by children. It protects skin from the harmful UV rays. The goodness of Raspberry extract in it is rich in vitamin C and Carrot seed extract is rich in vitamins A and E. it also shields skin from photo damage and excessive dryness. A non-greasy, water resistant formulation, this one is free from parabens, silicones and Mineral oil. Grab 20% off on it.
mCaffeine Coffee Powder Sunscreen
The makers claim this is India’s first powder sunscreen. It protects skin from nasty UV rays for up to 8 hours. It is numbered SPF 50 and has PA+++ rating. It is enriched with the goodness of caffeine, coffee oil, Kaolin clay, Almond oil and vitamin E. this one is a water resistant formulation and is suitable for all skin types. Grab 18% off on it.
Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Face Serum
This sunscreen will provide 24 hours hydration to your skin and block UV rays effectively. It leaves no white case and gets easily absorbed into the skin. It is made with care and only with the goodness of natural ingredients. The pleasant scent of Aloe Vera in it invigorates the senses. Grab it at 18% off.
NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion
This sunscreen lotion is suitable for all skin types and is free from paraben. It helps get rid of stubborn tan really quickly and is infused with the goodness of ingredients that help in lightening the skin tone, soothe skin and dight early signs of ageing. It tightens the skin and improves its elasticity. Grab this one at 40% off.
|Sunscreens
|Price
|Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel
|₹1,080
|WOW Skin Science Kids Ban-The-Sun Sunscreen Cream
|₹349
|mCaffeine Coffee Powder Sunscreen
|₹649
|NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion
|₹550
|Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Face Serum
|₹499
