Amazon end of season sale: Enjoy up to 29% off on makeup products

Every girl since childhood sees how their mothers get ready in front of the mirror using a myriad of makeup products. The whole act of applying makeup like mascara, lipstick, highlighter, among a whole lot of other things, seems alluring and inviting. If one really does a nice job with all the makeup products, then they can transform one's face and ace the makeup look. Also, makeup products have a feel good factor about them. They can serve as an instant pick me up. For instance, a lipstick is most women’s go-to beauty product when they want to restore their mood. A mascara is what most women bank on to let their eyes do the talking. Similarly, a lip and cheek tint is what women need to say goodbye to dullness and appear fresh and radiant.

If some of your makeup essentials are out of stock or if you are in the mood to try out different brands and something new, then we have our list of favourites ready for you in this article. Take a look.



Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint is vegan and perfect to ace the minimal makeup look. It is weightless formulation, easily blendable and has a creamy matte texture. Highly pigmented, it keeps skin hydrated as well. There are no nasties in this one. It is suitable for all skin types and has 15% off on it. A must-buy product for sure.