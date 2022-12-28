Amazon end of season sale: Enjoy up to 29% off on makeup products

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year

Every girl since childhood sees how their mothers get ready in front of the mirror using a myriad of makeup products. The whole act of applying makeup like mascara, lipstick, highlighter, among a whole lot of other things, seems alluring and inviting. If one really does a nice job with all the makeup products, then they can transform one's face and ace the makeup look. Also, makeup products have a feel good factor about them. They can serve as an instant pick me up. For instance, a lipstick is most women’s go-to beauty product when they want to restore their mood. A mascara is what most women bank on to let their eyes do the talking. Similarly, a lip and cheek tint is what women need to say goodbye to dullness and appear fresh and radiant.
If some of your makeup essentials are out of stock or if you are in the mood to try out different brands and something new, then we have our list of favourites ready for you in this article. Take a look.
Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint
This lip and cheek tint is vegan and perfect to ace the minimal makeup look. It is weightless formulation, easily blendable and has a creamy matte texture. Highly pigmented, it keeps skin hydrated as well. There are no nasties in this one. It is suitable for all skin types and has 15% off on it. A must-buy product for sure.
Iba Must Have Insta Glow Pre-Makeup Serum
Want to ace your makeup look? Then try this pre makeup serum. It is designed to make your skin appear smooth, supple, glowy and simply perfect. It will help your makeup last longer. It is free from nasties like mineral oil and sulphate. It contains 24 karat gold flakes, Hyaluronic acid, Betaine, Lemon peel extract and Chamomile extract. Grab 22% off on it
Iba Maxx Matte Liquid Lipstick
This lipstick has a matte finish. It is suitable for all skin types. It packs in hydrating, smoothing and nourishing benefits. Rich in antioxidants, this one is free from nasties like mineral oil, alcohol, sulfate and paraben. A lightweight formulation, it is non drying and is infused with the goodness of Moroccan Argan oil, Marula oil and sweet Almond oil. Grab 29% off on it.
Iba Black N Bold 24 Hr Hd Mascara
This mascara is a vegan product and suitable for all skin types. It is a dermatologically tested formulation and is waterproof and long lasting. It is best for lengthening, curling and volumizing the lashes. There's 29% off on it. It will not form any clumps and is easy to use. It keeps the lashes hydrated too and is free from oil.
Iba Must Have Get- Set- Glow Highlighter
This highlighter is a vegan product and has a metallic sheen to it. It gives skin dewy look in seconds. Densely pigmented and packed with the goodness of 100% natural bioactives, this one easily blends into the skin and is free from nasties like mineral oil and sulphate. Get 23% off on this formulation. It is best suitable for those with oily skin.
|Products
|Price in Rs
|Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint
|499
|Iba Must Have Insta Glow Pre-Makeup Serum
|699
|Iba Maxx Matte Liquid Lipstick
|450
|Iba Black N Bold 24 Hr Hd Mascara
|499
|Iba Must Have Get- Set- Glow Highlighter
|599
