Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 20% off on face oils, washes, scrubs

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 17:19 IST

Summary:

Amazon end of season sale: If you have been planning to buy face washes, oils, scrubs and body washes, then it is time to hop on to Amazon.

Amazon end of season sale: You can get a whole lot of beauty products at attractive discounts.

When it comes to skincare and body care products, it is always wise to keep many options in stock. These are items that are regularly used and will need to be replenished every now and then. Given our hectic lives and the constant stress that our skin is subjected to, it is bound to take a toll. Since, we are in the winter months and most of north India is coming under a cold spell, face creams, oils and lotions are obviously in demand.

What we don't realise is that with all the oil and cream on the face, dirt and grime is sure to follow. Hence, the need to invest in quality face scrubs and masks. What are equally important is to have an anti-ageing regimen in place. Pigmentation, age spots, dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone will need to be addressed irrespective of season.

The good news is that now is a good time to pick them up as Amazon end of season sale is currently live. If you are in luck, you can get skincare products at heavily discounted rates. Check out our list.

Dot & Key Vitamin C Super Bright Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash can give you glowing skin after sustained use. Whether you have oily or dry skin, you can find benefit using this face wash. It penetrates deep into the pores to keep skin squeaky clean. It helps minimizes dark spots and hyperpigmentation while balancing skin’s pH. This face wash also helps fights free radical damage with antioxidants, reduces tan and evens skin tone. There's a 20% off on this product.

Dot & Key Vitamin C Super Bright Foaming Face Wash For Glowing Skin, Oily & Dry Skin, Sulphate Free | 80ml
20% off
236 295
Buy now

The Tribe Concepts Collagen Boosting Shilajitadi Thailam for Face

This is collagen (structural protein found in skin)-boosting oil. It contains Ayurvedic ingredient - Ashwagandha and Jhatamansi. Sustained use can help boost firmness of skin naturally and increase skin radiance and complexion. It also helps in reducing sagging and fine lines from face. You can get 15% discount on this item.

The Tribe Concepts Collagen Boosting Shilajitadi Thailam for Face with Ashwagandha and Jhatamansi 100% Chemical Free & All Natural Ingredinets-12 ml
15% off
1,274 1,499
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Himalayan Rose Lip Scrub

This lip scrub exfoliates and smoothens chapped and cracked lips with 100% natural Himalayan pure Rose oil. Those of us with dry and tanned lips can find a lot of benefit on using this product. It has coconut sugar and real rose petals to support the skin renewal process. It helps to tone, moisturize and protect lips from environmental damage. You can get a 7% discount on this product.

WOW Skin Science Himalayan Rose Lip Scrub - Exfoliates / Smoothens Chapped & Cracked lips with 100% Natural Himalayan Pure Rose Oil - For Dry, and Tanned lips - 15g
7% off
279 299
Buy now

Man Code Shea Butter Body Wash for Men

This body wash comes with the goodness of Shea butter. The high vitamin A content of raw Shea butter offers a pleasant way to help fight a plethora of skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, wrinkles and blemishes, while also being effective against skin allergies. It is a soothing and deeply nourishing product and sustained use can result in soft, smooth and glowing skin. It is made using Neem, Aloe Vera and vegetable glycerin extracts. There's a 55% discount on this product.

Man Code Shea Butter Body Wash for Men Soothing & Nourishing Deeply Conditions Soft Smooth Glowing Skin Neem Aloe vera Vegetable Glycerin Extract 450 ml Shower Gel for Men (Pack of 1)
55% off
225 499
Buy now

Khadi Essentials 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum can give you glowing, brightening and non pigmentated skin. Enriched with skin-brightening properties of Orange, Grapefruit and Liquorice, the face serum helps protect skin from damage, tanning, pigmentation and dull spots to improve skin texture. It is a quick-absorbing and lightweight face serum that penetrates deeper into the skin layers, retains the moisture of the skin to give a plumb and smooth skin. There a 25% discount on this product.

Khadi Essentials 20% Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing, Brightening & Pigmentated Skin with Grapefruit, For Women & Men, 30ml
25% off
374 499
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dot & Key Vitamin C Super Bright Foaming Face Wash 295
The Tribe Concepts Collagen Boosting Shilajitadi Thailam for Face 1,499
WOW Skin Science Himalayan Rose Lip Scrub 299
Man Code Shea Butter Body Wash for Men  499
Parama Naturals Clarifying & Soothing Face & Body Butter for Winter 350

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
10 best gaming laptops under 50000
10 best birds carriers in India: A buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Fashion accessories available at up to 85% off
Amazon end of season sale: Upgrade wardrobe with chic kurtas, get up to 81% off
A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs
health and beauty FOR LESS