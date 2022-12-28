Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 20% off on face oils, washes, scrubs

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to skincare and body care products, it is always wise to keep many options in stock. These are items that are regularly used and will need to be replenished every now and then. Given our hectic lives and the constant stress that our skin is subjected to, it is bound to take a toll. Since, we are in the winter months and most of north India is coming under a cold spell, face creams, oils and lotions are obviously in demand.
What we don't realise is that with all the oil and cream on the face, dirt and grime is sure to follow. Hence, the need to invest in quality face scrubs and masks. What are equally important is to have an anti-ageing regimen in place. Pigmentation, age spots, dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone will need to be addressed irrespective of season.
The good news is that now is a good time to pick them up as Amazon end of season sale is currently live. If you are in luck, you can get skincare products at heavily discounted rates. Check out our list.
Dot & Key Vitamin C Super Bright Foaming Face Wash
This foaming face wash can give you glowing skin after sustained use. Whether you have oily or dry skin, you can find benefit using this face wash. It penetrates deep into the pores to keep skin squeaky clean. It helps minimizes dark spots and hyperpigmentation while balancing skin’s pH. This face wash also helps fights free radical damage with antioxidants, reduces tan and evens skin tone. There's a 20% off on this product.
The Tribe Concepts Collagen Boosting Shilajitadi Thailam for Face
This is collagen (structural protein found in skin)-boosting oil. It contains Ayurvedic ingredient - Ashwagandha and Jhatamansi. Sustained use can help boost firmness of skin naturally and increase skin radiance and complexion. It also helps in reducing sagging and fine lines from face. You can get 15% discount on this item.
WOW Skin Science Himalayan Rose Lip Scrub
This lip scrub exfoliates and smoothens chapped and cracked lips with 100% natural Himalayan pure Rose oil. Those of us with dry and tanned lips can find a lot of benefit on using this product. It has coconut sugar and real rose petals to support the skin renewal process. It helps to tone, moisturize and protect lips from environmental damage. You can get a 7% discount on this product.
Man Code Shea Butter Body Wash for Men
This body wash comes with the goodness of Shea butter. The high vitamin A content of raw Shea butter offers a pleasant way to help fight a plethora of skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, wrinkles and blemishes, while also being effective against skin allergies. It is a soothing and deeply nourishing product and sustained use can result in soft, smooth and glowing skin. It is made using Neem, Aloe Vera and vegetable glycerin extracts. There's a 55% discount on this product.
Khadi Essentials 20% Vitamin C Face Serum
This face serum can give you glowing, brightening and non pigmentated skin. Enriched with skin-brightening properties of Orange, Grapefruit and Liquorice, the face serum helps protect skin from damage, tanning, pigmentation and dull spots to improve skin texture. It is a quick-absorbing and lightweight face serum that penetrates deeper into the skin layers, retains the moisture of the skin to give a plumb and smooth skin. There a 25% discount on this product.
