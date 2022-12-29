Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 45% off on face washes, oils, serums

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 20:29 IST

Summary:

Amazon end of season sale: If you had been planning to buy some skincare products, then now is the time to pick them up. We have bunched together top anti-pigmentation creams, gels and serums on which you can get attractive discount.

Face washes, oils, serums and gels are available at discounted rates.

When it comes to skincare products, it is always a good time to keep looking for new options. And if that be your thought too, then now is the best time to look for them as the Amazon end of season sale is currently live. As part of this sale, there are a number of products that are available at a slashed down price. One of categories where you can get good deals is beauty and skin care products. We have put together a list of anti-pigmentation creams, oils and serums that you will find hard to resist.

Pigmentation is a condition when skin turns dark at some areas. This happens when skin starts producing more melanin (the colour-giving substance in the body). We have curated a list of creams, oils and serums from Amazon. Take a look.

Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream

This is a whitening cream and protects the inner skin against melanin and softens blemishes. Sustained use can also help fade away dark spots. It is 100% a natural and organic product and contains coconut oil which works as a natural lightening and brightening agent. It is enriches with vitamins to help heal scars and nourish skin. You can get a 33% discount on this item.

Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream, 50gm
33% off
167 250
Buy now

Roopayur Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash/Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen

This is a set of four products - facewash, serum, gel and moisturiser sunscreen. The facewash is an anti-acne one and its serum comes enriched with vitamin C and E. This set has been formulated with only the finest and effective Ayurvadic ingredients to decrease the appearance of scars, dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Sustained use can also help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. There's a 17% disocunt on this set.

Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash / Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen 100 Percent Ayurvedic Natural Care for all types of Skin, Ingredients Pack 4, multi
17% off
1,999 2,400
Buy now

Minimalist Anti-Pigmentation Kit

This kit includes three individual items - face wash, serum and sunscreen. It contains Glycolic acid as its active ingredient. The daily cleanser consists of two powerful ingredients - Alpha Lipoic acid and Glycolic acid in high concentration of 7% that help exfoliate skin and brighten skin tone. The Alpha Arbutin 02% serum is a skin tone-enhancing serum. It also contains Butylresorcinol that can strongly inhibit the activity of tyrosinase, resulting in reduction of hyperpigmentation and age spots. There is a 5% discount on it.

Minimalist Anti-Pigmentation Kit | Skin Care Routine Kit For Women & Men | Face Wash, Serum & Sunscreen Combo
5% off
1,234 1,299
Buy now

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & Reducing Pigmentation

This kit contains four items - face wash, face cream, face serum and under eye cream. The cream moisturises and evens skin tone, the face serum repairs and replenishes the skin, the under eye cream helps reduces dark circles and puffiness and the face wash gently cleans and is non-drying one as well. Its face cream comes with Kakdu plum, Chia Seed oil and Hyaluronic acid while the face serum includes vitamins C, B3, B5 and E, Hyaluronic acid and Soybean. The under eye cream is enriched with Chia Seed oil, Coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E. It is available at a 45% discount.

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & reducing Pigmentation - Face Wash, Face Cream, Face Serum, Under Eye Cream
45% off
1,317 2,395
Buy now

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream

This is a whitening and brightening face cream. It is infused with goodness of saxifraga and milk enzymes. While it is called a cream, it is actually a unique mix of gel and cream. Sustained use can lighten skin tone, reduce uneven pigmentation and even out skin tone. It also reduces dark spots to reveal visibly fairer skin. This cream also brightens your skin tone and adds a natural glow to it. It is available at a 28% discount.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream with SPF-25, for all skin types, 40g
28% off
208 290
Buy now

Price of anti-pigmentation face creams, serums and oils at a glance:

ProductPrice
Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream 250
Roopayur Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash/Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen 2,400
Minimalist Anti-Pigmentation Kit 1,299
The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & Reducing Pigmentation 2,395
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream 290

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
High-performance lithium-ion power banks in India: A complete guide
10 best dog houses in 2022
Top 9 best air fryers under 5000: A buying guide
Top 10 bird diapers for 2022: Buyer's guide
Best headphones under 5000 in 2022
health and beauty FOR LESS