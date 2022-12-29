Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 45% off on face washes, oils, serums

Face washes, oils, serums and gels are available at discounted rates.

When it comes to skincare products, it is always a good time to keep looking for new options. And if that be your thought too, then now is the best time to look for them as the Amazon end of season sale is currently live. As part of this sale, there are a number of products that are available at a slashed down price. One of categories where you can get good deals is beauty and skin care products. We have put together a list of anti-pigmentation creams, oils and serums that you will find hard to resist. Pigmentation is a condition when skin turns dark at some areas. This happens when skin starts producing more melanin (the colour-giving substance in the body). We have curated a list of creams, oils and serums from Amazon. Take a look. Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream This is a whitening cream and protects the inner skin against melanin and softens blemishes. Sustained use can also help fade away dark spots. It is 100% a natural and organic product and contains coconut oil which works as a natural lightening and brightening agent. It is enriches with vitamins to help heal scars and nourish skin. You can get a 33% discount on this item.

Roopayur Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash/Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen This is a set of four products - facewash, serum, gel and moisturiser sunscreen. The facewash is an anti-acne one and its serum comes enriched with vitamin C and E. This set has been formulated with only the finest and effective Ayurvadic ingredients to decrease the appearance of scars, dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Sustained use can also help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. There's a 17% disocunt on this set.

Minimalist Anti-Pigmentation Kit This kit includes three individual items - face wash, serum and sunscreen. It contains Glycolic acid as its active ingredient. The daily cleanser consists of two powerful ingredients - Alpha Lipoic acid and Glycolic acid in high concentration of 7% that help exfoliate skin and brighten skin tone. The Alpha Arbutin 02% serum is a skin tone-enhancing serum. It also contains Butylresorcinol that can strongly inhibit the activity of tyrosinase, resulting in reduction of hyperpigmentation and age spots. There is a 5% discount on it.

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & Reducing Pigmentation This kit contains four items - face wash, face cream, face serum and under eye cream. The cream moisturises and evens skin tone, the face serum repairs and replenishes the skin, the under eye cream helps reduces dark circles and puffiness and the face wash gently cleans and is non-drying one as well. Its face cream comes with Kakdu plum, Chia Seed oil and Hyaluronic acid while the face serum includes vitamins C, B3, B5 and E, Hyaluronic acid and Soybean. The under eye cream is enriched with Chia Seed oil, Coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E. It is available at a 45% discount.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream This is a whitening and brightening face cream. It is infused with goodness of saxifraga and milk enzymes. While it is called a cream, it is actually a unique mix of gel and cream. Sustained use can lighten skin tone, reduce uneven pigmentation and even out skin tone. It also reduces dark spots to reveal visibly fairer skin. This cream also brightens your skin tone and adds a natural glow to it. It is available at a 28% discount.

Price of anti-pigmentation face creams, serums and oils at a glance:

Product Price Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream ₹ 250 Roopayur Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash/Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen ₹ 2,400 Minimalist Anti-Pigmentation Kit ₹ 1,299 The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & Reducing Pigmentation ₹ 2,395 Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream ₹ 290