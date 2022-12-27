Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 50% off on skin and haircare products

Summary:
If you had been wanting indulge yourself with hair and skincare products, then this is the best time to do so. Many would want to know why? That is because Amazon end of season sale is currently live and you can get attractive discounts. You can get great discounts on a whole host of products. One of the categories where you can get very good deals is skincare and haircare category.
You can get a whole range of products from shampoos, serums, oils, face gels, face washes, face toners among other such products. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off on any of these items. We have bunched together some of these products for your perusal. Do take a look and, if you like it, do pick some up too.
Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control & Dandruff Care Regimen
This 3-in-1 pack from Vedix includes a complete hair fall control and dandruff care regimen. Designed especially for those of us with dry hair and scalp as well those with curly hair, this pack includes an oil, a shampoo and a serum. As per the makers, hair fall is reduced significantly in 4-6 weeks. Sustain use of the oil will ensure that breakage caused due to dryness shows reduction. It also nourishes scalp, increases hair root strength and boosts overall scalp health. The shampoo is so formulated that it gently cleanses dirt, excess oil and pollutants while balancing the pH and natural oils on scalp. It also conditions strands and keeps hair moisturised. The serum, meanwhile, removes dead skin cells from scalp, fights against microbial activity which helps reduce dandruff and provides nourishment from roots. You can get this at 50% discount.
ST. D'VENCÉ Shut the Soap up Body Wash Combo
This is a pack of four body washes. all of them are available in the gel form.It is available in the following flavours - White Water Lily, vegan collagen booster, Mandarin and Alphonso Mango. It is suitable for all skin types - oily, combination, sensitive, dry and normal. These gels are also cruelty free, anti bacterial, anti inflammatory, hypoallergenic and non- comedogenic. This pack is available at 47% discount.
Spantra Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Aloe Tea Tree Gel and Kasturi Turmeric Gel
This pack contains three gels for face and skin with different ingredients, namely Aloe Vera and Tea Tree gel, Aloe Vera gel and Aloe Vera, Kasturi and turmeric gel. Aloe Vera, we all know, when applied on face can help treat various skin conditions, including acne and sunburn. It also helps lighten blemishes on the face. You can get a 50% discount on it.
NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit
If you did not know about the benefits of red wine, well then, here's some valuable information for you. Red wine works great as an anti-ageing and nourishing ingredient. This is pack contains a wine facial kit (260g), a wine toner (100ml) and wine face wash (100ml). The facial kit has soothing and calming properties that increases the elasticity of the skin. Red grape extracts are also known for its hydrating properties apart from making you age better. The wine deep cleanser and wine exfoliation scrub, contained in the pack, deeply cleanse and exfoliate dead skin. You can get this pack at a discount of 46%.
WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
This shampoo contains Apple Cider Vinegar and is available in a pack for three. It helps to balance the pH of hair and scalp, stimulating better circulation to the hair follicles, which, in turn, strengthens hair roots. Its formula provides complete nourishment and all natural ingredients to hair and helps maintain healthy hair. It encourages healthy hair growth and helps hair to retain more moisture and, hence, prevents split ends. It is available at 41% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control & Dandruff Care Regimen
|₹2,697
|ST. D'VENCÉ Shut the Soap up Body Wash Combo
|₹1,596
|Spantra Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Aloe Tea Tree Gel and Kasturi Turmeric Gel
|₹1,197
|NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit
|₹1,100
|WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
|₹1,050
