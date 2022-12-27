Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 50% off on skin and haircare products

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 13:50 IST

Summary:

If you had been wanting to replenish your haircare and skin care closet, then now is the time as Amazon is having its end of season sale. Read on to know more.

Amazon end of season sale: Hair oils, serums, shampoos, gels and host of other products are up for grabs.

If you had been wanting indulge yourself with hair and skincare products, then this is the best time to do so. Many would want to know why? That is because Amazon end of season sale is currently live and you can get attractive discounts. You can get great discounts on a whole host of products. One of the categories where you can get very good deals is skincare and haircare category.

You can get a whole range of products from shampoos, serums, oils, face gels, face washes, face toners among other such products. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off on any of these items. We have bunched together some of these products for your perusal. Do take a look and, if you like it, do pick some up too.

Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control & Dandruff Care Regimen

This 3-in-1 pack from Vedix includes a complete hair fall control and dandruff care regimen. Designed especially for those of us with dry hair and scalp as well those with curly hair, this pack includes an oil, a shampoo and a serum. As per the makers, hair fall is reduced significantly in 4-6 weeks. Sustain use of the oil will ensure that breakage caused due to dryness shows reduction. It also nourishes scalp, increases hair root strength and boosts overall scalp health. The shampoo is so formulated that it gently cleanses dirt, excess oil and pollutants while balancing the pH and natural oils on scalp. It also conditions strands and keeps hair moisturised. The serum, meanwhile, removes dead skin cells from scalp, fights against microbial activity which helps reduce dandruff and provides nourishment from roots. You can get this at 50% discount.

Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control & Dandruff Care Regimen for Dry Hair - Dry Scalp & Curly Hair - 3 Product Kit - Anti Hair Fall Oil Fenugreek + Sesamum - Anti-Hairfall Shampoo For Dry Hair - Nuyantra Pro Hair Growth Serum x Dandruff Care
50% off
1,348 2,697
Buy now

ST. D'VENCÉ Shut the Soap up Body Wash Combo

This is a pack of four body washes. all of them are available in the gel form.It is available in the following flavours - White Water Lily, vegan collagen booster, Mandarin and Alphonso Mango. It is suitable for all skin types - oily, combination, sensitive, dry and normal. These gels are also cruelty free, anti bacterial, anti inflammatory, hypoallergenic and non- comedogenic. This pack is available at 47% discount.

ST. D'VENCÉ Shut the Soap up Body Wash Combo Deep Skin Cleansing, Ultra Refreshing (Pink Salt + Ocean Drop + Lime & Basil + Alphonso Mango Shower Gel for Unisex) 500ml (Pack of 4)
47% off
849 1,596
Buy now

Spantra Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Aloe Tea Tree Gel and Kasturi Turmeric Gel

This pack contains three gels for face and skin with different ingredients, namely Aloe Vera and Tea Tree gel, Aloe Vera gel and Aloe Vera, Kasturi and turmeric gel. Aloe Vera, we all know, when applied on face can help treat various skin conditions, including acne and sunburn. It also helps lighten blemishes on the face. You can get a 50% discount on it.

Spantra Pure Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Aloe Tea Tree Gel and Kasturi Turmeric Gel for Multipurpose Use, Skin Soothing and Healthy Scalp and Hair, Pure Aloe Enriched (300 ml Each) - Pack of 3
50% off
598.5 1,197
Buy now

NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit

If you did not know about the benefits of red wine, well then, here's some valuable information for you. Red wine works great as an anti-ageing and nourishing ingredient. This is pack contains a wine facial kit (260g), a wine toner (100ml) and wine face wash (100ml). The facial kit has soothing and calming properties that increases the elasticity of the skin. Red grape extracts are also known for its hydrating properties apart from making you age better. The wine deep cleanser and wine exfoliation scrub, contained in the pack, deeply cleanse and exfoliate dead skin. You can get this pack at a discount of 46%.

NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit (250gm+ 10ml) with Red Wine Face Wash (100ml)& Red Wine Facial Toner (100ml)For Oily Skin Care, Anti-aging, Acne & Blemishes, Refreshed Skin All Day, Sulphate Free,Pack of 3
46% off
599 1,100
Buy now

WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This shampoo contains Apple Cider Vinegar and is available in a pack for three. It helps to balance the pH of hair and scalp, stimulating better circulation to the hair follicles, which, in turn, strengthens hair roots. Its formula provides complete nourishment and all natural ingredients to hair and helps maintain healthy hair. It encourages healthy hair growth and helps hair to retain more moisture and, hence, prevents split ends. It is available at 41% discount.

WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for Women & Men, for All Type Hair, Free from Chemicals, Mineral Oils, Alcohol, Parabens & Sulphate - 600ml (Pack of 3 - 200ml each)
41% off
617.5 1,050
Buy now

Price of hair and skin care products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control & Dandruff Care Regimen 2,697
ST. D'VENCÉ Shut the Soap up Body Wash Combo 1,596
Spantra Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Aloe Tea Tree Gel and Kasturi Turmeric Gel 1,197
NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit 1,100
WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 1,050

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

RELATED STORIES
Buy the best Oneplus large display phones available on amazon
7 best set-top boxes and their subscriptions in 2022
The Top HP laptops you need to explore
Best skin supplements for cats in 2022
OnePlus mobile phones under 30000: Buyer's guide
health and beauty FOR LESS