Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 50% on haircare, beauty products

Summary:
When we talk of beauty and skincare products, there is just no end to them. If in the olden times, all people knew of were a hair oil, a hair cleanser (Ritha nut, Multani Mitti etc) and the humble comb, today markets are flooded with items of different kinds. From hair oils, shampoos, conditioners, serums to hair styling products like special brushes and dryers, one is spoilt for choice.
What's more is that products like oils and shampoos are fast-moving items, get consumed on a regular basis and need replenishment every now and then. It is always a wise thing to keep them in stock. If that be the mood, then now is a good time to do so as the Amazon end of season sale is on. Being offered on heavy discounts are a plethora of products.
We have put together a bunch of beauty and haircare products that you will sure find useful. All of them have attractive discount on them. So hurry up and hop onto the sale bandwagon.
Seer Secrets Natural Onion Hair Care Combo Pack
This is a hair oil, a shampoo, a serum and a mask combo and has been especially formulated for hair fall control. The special ingredient in these products is onion. Apart from onion extracts, the hair oil contains curry leaves, Neem extracts and Castor oil; the shampoo includes yogurt, curry leaves and Pro vitamin B5 while the serum contains yogurt and curry leaves. You can get a 28% discount on this pack.
PHILIPS 50 Watt Thermo Protect Technology Heated Hair Straightening Brush
Worried about straightening your hair? All the hot air on hair strands can damage them. Now, your hair straightening ventures will be easy, thanks to this Philips brush. It with Keratin-infused ceramic coating that gives shiny, smooth and frizz-free hair. Regular use can minimize heat damage on hair. It also has triple bristle design that gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat. You can get 23% off on this product.
Ohria Ayurveda Japa Pushpa Thailam/Hibiscus Hair Oil With Honey & Coconut Milk Hair Cleanser (Shampoo)
This is also a combination of haircare products - hair oil (thalam) and hair cleanser (shampoo). This pack can help in the overall welfare of hair but it is especially designed as an anti-dandruff product and in combating dryness. Its oil and shampoo come enriched with a host of Ayurveda ingredients - honey, Coconut milk, Amla, Shikakai and Reetha. Sustained use can reduce oxidative stress, gently cleanse and promote healthy growth. This pack has a 15% discount on it.
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer
This hair dryer comes with a number of other accessories - concentrator, diffuser and comb. It uses AC motor and can give hot as well as cold air. It can be used by men as well as women. This hair dryer uses 2000 watts and comes with two speed and three temperature settings for convenient styling. It also has an auto shut-off function for over-heating concerns. You can get a 50% off on this item.
Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil
This hair oil can be a one-stop solution to a lot of hair problems. Regular use can help prevent hair fall and dandruff and, in doing so, it promotes hair growth. It is an oil that comes with many Ayurveda-inspired ingredients. You can find cold pressed Coconut oil, black Sesame seed oil, Flax seed oil, Mustard seed oil, Sunflower seed Oil, Castor oil and Kalonji oil among more than 50 herbs. You can get 20% discount on this product.
Price of beauty and haircare products at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Seer Secrets Natural Onion Hair Care Combo Pack
|₹1,599
|PHILIPS 50 Watt Thermo Protect Technology Heated Hair Straightening Brush
|₹3,995
|Ohria Ayurveda Japa Pushpa Thailam/Hibiscus Hair Oil With Honey & Coconut Milk Hair Cleanser (Shampoo)
|₹1,285
|AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer
|₹2,595
|Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil
|₹650
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.