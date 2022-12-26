Sign out
Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 76% off on men's perfumes, body sprays

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 26, 2022 18:50 IST

Summary:

If you have been planning to buy perfumes, then now is the time to buy them as Amazon is having its end of season sale. Here are some of the best perfumes from the The Man Company that you can pick up.

Amazon end of season sale: Perfumes and body sprays from The Man Company are strong, masculine and long-lasting.

If one were to look at the advertisements on perfumes and deodorants in mass media, we will notice that a majority of them are targeted at women. However, the truth is that men use them just as much as women. The good news is the markets are flooded with perfumes and deodorants for men as well. If you have been looking for them to replenish your existing beauty closet or are new to this grooming accessory, then now is the right time to pick them up. Why? Well, that's because Amazon is currently having its end of the season sale.

The Man Company has an array of products in the fragrance business. All of these fragrances are available in the form of sprays and hence are easy to use. A few spritz can certainly set the mood right - be it a date, an evening get together with old friends or a school reunion years after leaving school.

We have curated a list of such fragrances that we are sure you will love. Some are available as a single piece while others are being sold in sets. Take a look.

The Man Company Black EDT For Men

This long-lasting fragrance spray is a perfect gift for men and boys. Available in 50 ml bottles in a set of two. It contains fragrances in three notes - top note (lemon), middle note (lavender) and base note (Amberwood). You can spray this deodorant directed on pulse points - areas behind ears, neck region and both wrists. Enjoy this fragrance, meant for everyday use, thanks to its exotic, musty and masculine smell. It is free of gas. There is a 76% discount on this one.

The Man Company Black EDT For Men | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance Spray | Perfume For Men | Gift Set for Husband, Boyfriend - 50ml*2
76% off
622 2,598
The Man Company Trio Body Perfume for Men

This is a combination of three perfumes namely Blanc, Bleu and Rouge. These three are premium quality long-lasting fragrances of 120 ml each. On using them, you will discover fragrances like citrus, Lavender, Mint, lemon and wood. For instance, in the perfume named Rouge, you will discover three notes - top note (Bergamot), middle note (sandalwood) and base note (Amberwood). All of them are free of gas and perfect for active lifestyle. You can get as much as 1000 sprays. There is a discount of 27% on this set.

The Man Company Trio Body Perfume for Men | Blanc, Bleu, Rouge Deodorant Set | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance | Body Spray Combo Pack | Gift Set for Husband, Boyfriend - (120ml*3)
27% off
762 1,047
The Man Company Oud Perfume for Men

This Eau De Parfum is available in 100 ml bottle. This perfume comes in strong, masculine and long-lasting fragrance. This Oud (prized ingredient found in west asia/middle east) perfume can be used in day as well as night. A warm and pleasant scent, it invokes smoky notes with tinges of dampened wood. This is a no-gas product and will fill your spirit with freshness. This luxury perfume for men has been crafted with unique ingredients like Coriander, Cinnamon, Citruses, Patchouli and Woody. There is 62% discount on this product.

The Man Company Oud Perfume for Men | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance Body Spray | EDP for Men ( Eau De Parfum) - 100ml
62% off
495 1,299
The Man Company Body Spray Combo Pack for Men

This is a set of four perfumes, namely Active, Legend, Intense and Bold. These long-lasting fragrances are ideal for everyday use. These perfumes are designed to keep one active and fresh all day. The sparkling notes of lemon, Cinnamon and Oakmoss will keep you refreshed at all times. All of them come with three notes - Active (top note - Bergamot, middle note - Grapefruit, base note - sandalwood); Legend (top - Rosemary, middle note - Jupiter, base note - leathery); Intense (top note - lemon, middle note - cinnamon, base note - Oakmoss) and Bold (top note - orange, middle note - Nutmeg, base note - Amber). These strong and fierce fragrances are long-lasting and fight body odour. This set is available at 50% discount.

The Man Company Body Spray Combo Pack for Men - Active, Legend, Intense & Bold | Long-Lasting Fragrance | Everyday Use Deo Combo set for Him | Gift Set for Husband, Boyfriend - (150ml* 4)
50% off
497 996
The Man Company Honour EDT Perfume for Men

This premium and long-lasting fragrance is available as a single bottle. Such is its attractive fragrance that it can be your instant pick-me-up. Each spritz enhances your mood and makes you feel positive at all times. This product has three notes (top note - Mandarin, middle note - Saffron and base note - Cedarwood). A few spritz will leave you feeling high and uplifted. There's a 70% off on this product.

The Man Company Honour EDT Perfume for Men – 100ml | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance | Body Spray for Men | Perfume for Him | Gift for Birthday, Anniversary
70% off
449 1,499
Price of perfumes and body sprays at a glance:

ProductPrice
The Man Company Black EDT For Men 2,598
The Man Company Trio Body Perfume for Men 1,047
The Man Company Oud Perfume for Men 1,299
The Man Company Body Spray Combo Pack for Men 996
The Man Company Honour EDT Perfume for Men 1,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

