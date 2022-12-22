Amazon end of season sale: Get haircare products at up to 33% off

A right set of haircare products can act as the complete game-changer in one's haircare routine.

Supple hair can literally boost your self esteem and make your personality look even more striking and appealing. Your hair needs nourishment, hydration and your scalp needs blood circulation. A right set of hair products can stimulate hair growth and put a stop to many of the hair-related woes like hair thinning, hair fall, lackluster hair and so on. So get formulations that can infuse strength in your hair strands and make them look healthy and shiny. To save you the trouble of going through a lot of hair care products, we took the task upon ourselves. Our curated hair products are listed below. They come enriched with natural ingredients that will do a world of good to your hair. Read on to know more about their benefits. Oh, and they are available at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale.



Oshea Herbals Hair Butter SPA 500 Gram

This hair butter spa packs in many benefits for your strands. It makes them soft, smooth, nourished and also helps you to detangle them easily. Suitable for all hair types, this one has a scent akin to that of cherry. It is free from paraben, preservatives, silicone and mineral oil. Grab 23% off on it. It makes for a must buy.

The Tribe Concepts Organic Natural Powder Shampoo

This organic hair cleanser is suitable for all hair types. It helps in making hair soft, smooth and super clean. A 100% natural formulation, this one is free from chemicals and cruelty. It has the goodness of Organic Soapberries, Shikakai, Fenugreek, Indian Gooseberries and Hibiscus leaf extract. It will boost your hair health and you will be able to feel the difference in no time.

PROTOUCH Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Drops

This bottle of hair growth drops can be the game-changer for your hair care routine. The formulation has a smell akin to that of Onion. It comes in the form of gel. Made with the goodness of premium actives like Redensyl, Anagain, Procapil and Onion extract, this one is non-greasy and an ultra concentrated formulation. It reduces hair fall, promotes thick and voluminous hair. You can get this formulation at 33% off.

Manestream Fenugrow Hairfall Control Conditioner

This hair conditioner has the goodness of natural ingredients like Fenugreek, Onion and a blend of Neem, Tulsi and Brahmi extracts. It reduces hair fall, boosts blood circulation in the scalp and strengthens the hair strands. It deeply nourishes the hair, makes them more manageable and allows the person to easily detangle the strands. It is an Ayurvedic formulation that is devoid of toxins. There's 19% off on it.

Manestream Fenusmooth Ayurvedic Hair Serum

This hair serum is an unisex formulation. It is infused with the goodness of ultra-replenishing actives that make strands smooth and manageable. It also tames away the frizz and infused strength into the strands. An ayurvedic-inspired formulation, this is free from toxins and harmful chemicals. There's 5% off on it. Buy it if you want to flaunt a healthy mane of lustrous locks.

Price of haircare products at a glance:

Products Price Oshea Herbals Hair Butter SPA ₹ 885 The Tribe Concepts Organic Natural Powder Shampoo ₹ 549 PROTOUCH Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Drops ₹ 750 Manestream Fenusmooth Ayurvedic Hair Serum ₹ 275 Manestream Fenugrow Hairfall Control Conditioner ₹ 590