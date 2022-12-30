Story Saved
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 76% discount of Waymore beauty products

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 15:09 IST
Summary:

Amazon end of season sale: Skincare products such as face serums and hair care products like shampoos and oils are available at slashed down prices. Read on to know more.

product info
Amazon end of season sale: Skin care and hair care products of Waymore are available at slashed down price..

Skin care and beauty products are always in demand. We use such items throughout the year. From face serums, hair oils, shampoos and other skin and hair products, we constantly keep needing these products. One should keep looking for some of these products. Buying them during a sale is always a good idea as one can not only buy them in bulk, one can get them at slashed down prices too.

Hair oils and shampoos are needed just as much in winters as in the summer season. Hair oils ensure that dandruff is kept at bay as they attack dryness while supplying nutrition to the head at the same time. Shampoos also help keep the scalp clean from dirt as well as removing dandruff. As far as the health of skin and face is concerned, serums are very effective in dealing with a plethora of issues - pigmentation, dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles etc. Unlike a cream or a lotion, a serum is concentrated and so it delivers a high potency of actives to the skin.

We have curated a list of some such products, beneficial for the skin and body for men and women. All of which are part of Amazon end of season sale. Take a look.

WAYMORE Beard Mustache Oil for Beard Growth Combo Hair Oil

This is a set of three bottles of beard and mustache oil. It is ideal for the growth of beard and men will love it. This oil nourishes the hair from deep within to prevent hair fall and promotes growth. It contains a bunch of nourishing ingredients - Redensyl, Jojoba oil, Argan oil, pulverised Coconut oil, vitamin E, D, Aloe Vera extracts, fragrance composed of Cedarwood, Amber and Musk. This product nourishes hair, repairs damaged hair, fixes patchy beard, prevents redness and itchiness, reactivate follicles and reduces breakage. You can get 76% discount on this product.

WAYMORE Beard Mustache Oil for Beard Growth Combo Hair Oil - 60 Ml
WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for Women & Men

The shampoo can be used by women and men and comes with one special ingredient - Apple Cider Vinegar. It helps tackle split ends and is a moisturising and nourishing shampoo. It helps to balance the pH of hair and scalp, stimulating better circulation to the hair follicles, which in turn strengthens hair roots. You can get 41% discount on this product.

WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for Women & Men, for All Type Hair, Free from Chemicals, Mineral Oils, Alcohol, Parabens & Sulphate - 600ml (Pack of 3 - 200ml each)
WAYMORE AloeVera Gel with Cucumber and Neem for Skin and Hair with Vitamin E & Natural Moisturizer

This is a set of two Aloe Vera gel jars. This moisturising gel also contains Cucumber and Neem for the benefit of skin and hair. It comes loaded with multiple nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E, B12, Folic acid and much more. This can be used as a hydrating gel that thoroughly hydrates skin while keeping it healthy and glowing. It can also be used for hair as a cleansing conditioner for strong, shiny and dandruff-free hair. You can get a 67% discount on it.       

WAYMORE AloeVera Gel with Cucumber and Neem for Skin and Hair with Vitamin E & Natural Moisturizer, Ideal for Skin, Face, Acne Scars, Hair - 240gm (Pack of 2-120gm each)
WAYMORE Castor Oil for Stronger Hair

Castor oil is ideal for strong hair and glowing skin. Available in a set of three bottles, this is an organic product. Massaging this oil will make the roots stronger and prevent hair fall. It may stimulate hair growth from dormant follicles and can be used as treatment for dry scalp. This oil is also rich in Ricinoleic acid and may help in preventing wrinkles and in fighting acne. It has anti-bacterial properties. The fatty acids in Castor oil can also promote the growth of healthy skin. Regular application of this oil on eye lashes and brow lines can promote eyelash and eyebrow growth. You can get 48% off on this item.            

WAYMORE Castor Oil for Stronger Hair, Glowing Skin, No Mineral oil and Silicones, Cold Pressed, sulfate and paraben free, No harmful Chemicals - 300ml (Pack of 3 - 100ml each)
WAYMORE Paraben-free Vitamin C Facial Serum

This face serum is enriched Hyaluronic acid, Aloe Vera and Grape Seed extracts. Regular use of this serum can result in glowing and radiant face. It can be used by men and women alike. It also improves skin luminosity and delivers hydration to revive damaged and tired skin. The strong antioxidants, present in it, not just combat dark spots, but also helps in preventing melanin production. This also reduces and reverses acne spots, dark spots, fine lines etc. You can get a discount of 73% on this product.

WAYMORE Paraben-free Vitamin C Facial Serum 30ml - For Glowing & Radiant Face -For men and women
Price of face and skin products at a glance:

ProductPrice
WAYMORE Beard Mustache Oil for Beard Growth Combo Hair Oil 1,850
WAYMORE Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for Women & Men 1,050
WAYMORE AloeVera Gel with Cucumber and Neem for Skin and Hair with Vitamin E & Natural Moisturizer 800
WAYMORE Castor Oil for Stronger Hair 750
WAYMORE Paraben-free Vitamin C Facial Serum 450

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

