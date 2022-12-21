Amazon end of season sale: Grab beauty products at up to 38% off

Summary:
The year is coming to an end and we know you have once again made that promise to yourself to take care of your skin. But will you follow up? If you have the right set of skincare and beauty products that can give you tangible results in some weeks’ time, then things become easy, as you feel motivated to follow a skincare and beauty AM and PM routine religiously. Well, lets not wait for January 1 to start with something that is so essential, indulgent and invigorating at the some time.
Start now and enter the new year with a good and supple skin. You will thank us later for this thought. But let's first introduce you to a range of beauty products that we have selected for you. They are available at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon end of season sale.
Scroll on to take a look at the formulations. You will be tempted to try out all of them. So, don't forget to add them to your cart.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g
This lip sleeping mask gently melts away the dead skin cells and makes lips feel smooth and elastic during sleep. It is available in a slew of scents like berry, apple lime, vanilla, among others. A must buy, you will see the health of your lips improve over a period of time. That’s a given. You can introduce your loved ones to this skincare product as well.
Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer, Transparent, 30 ml
This primer from Colorbar comes loaded with hydrating and smoothing properties. It gives a flawless finish to skin and is free from mineral oil, alcohol, parabens and fragrance. It will help in making the pore size appear smaller and help the skin stay fresh and hydrated. It has 25% off on it.
Swiss Beauty Bold Matte Lipliner Pencil Set
This lipliner pencil set comes in a pack of 12. The formulations are long lasting, waterproof and smudge-proof as well. They have a super matte finish and the quality about these lip liners is that they don't let the lips feel dry. Instead, they moisturise and nourish the lips. Grab this beauty product at 38% off.
Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented colors Eyeshadow Palette
His eyeshadow palette has gorgeous nine colours that come in shimmery, matte and semi-matte finish. The colours are highly pigmented and are long lasting in nature as well. You can grab this palette at 16% off. There are many variants available with each of them containing a different set of colours. The formulations are all lightweight and easily blend into the skin.
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set
This pack of 16 attractive shades will make for a nice addition to your beauty and makeup essentials. The formulations are made from the goodness of nourishing ingredients and they are also free from paraben and other nasties. They give a decent medium coverage and have a matte finish. Grab 30% off on this pack. It’s a must buy for sure.
|Products
|Price
|Colorbar Cosmetics Flawless Finish Primer, Transparent, 30 ml
|₹499
|Swiss Beauty Bold Matte Lipliner Pencil Set
|₹799
|Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented colors Eyeshadow Palette
|₹249
|Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g
|₹500
|Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set
|₹575
