Amazon end of season sale: Skincare and haircare sets available at up to 45% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 18:44 IST

Summary:

You can grab skin and hair products at discounted rates. Grab the opportunity and show some love to your skin and hair.

It is important to keep health of skin and hair in check.

Skincare and haircare needs are not something that need to be viewed as a burden. Rather they are pure acts of indulgence that can not only boost the health of your skin and hair, but also give you a therapeutic feeling. Having a bunch of right products is super important. They should be formulated with natural ingredients and be devoid of toxins and nasties. We have curated some options from Amazon and they are valuable at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon end of season sale. You can avail as much as 45% off. Sounds to good to be true?

Most of the listed products come in combos and sets. They are from the likes of The Mom Co., Mamaearth, Forest Essentials and so on. They come in nice packaging as well. They can be perfect as a gifting option as well. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit
Give your facial skin the love it deserves and get home this kit from The Mom Co. it has four products- a face serum, a face cream, a face wash and an under eye cream. All the formulations are made from all skin types and free from nasties. From hydrating the skin, moisturising it to fading away the appearance of age signs like pigmentation, dark spots and fine lines - these products will give you supple and enviable skin. Get this set at 45% off.

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin & reducing Pigmentation - Face Wash, Face Cream, Face Serum, Under Eye Cream
45% off
1,317 2,395
Buy now

Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box (Pack of 6)
This set from Forest Essentials has a mix of both skincare and haircare products. All the formulations are made from the goodness of natural ingredients. They are super effective and will improve the health of your skin and hair over a short period of time. The products come in nice packaging as well. You can get this kut at 10% off.

Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box (Pack of 6)
2,350
Buy now

Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash
This skincare set has three products - a skin healing gel, a facewash and a moisturiser. The formulations are unscented and free from nasties. Formulated with quality Ayurvedic ingredients, this one decreases the pore size and fades away all the blemishes and age spots on the skin. Safe and effective to use, you can get this at a discount of 17% off.

Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash / Vitamin C&E Serum Gel And Moisturizer Sunscreen 100 Percent Ayurvedic Natural Care for all types of Skin, Ingredients Pack 4, multi
17% off
1,999 2,400
Buy now

Minimalist Skin Brightening Kit
This skincare set includes a face cream, a cleanser and a face serum. All the products are suitable for all skin types. They are made with good quality ingredients that will help in boosting the overall health of skin; the cleanser is formulated to exfoliate your skin, the serum will do away with dark spots and the face cream will make skin look supple and smooth. Grab it at 5% off.

Minimalist Skin Brightening Kit | Skin Care Routine Kit For Women & Men | Face Wash, Serum & Face Cream Combo
5% off
1,376 1,449
Buy now

Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit
This skincare kit from Mamaearth has all the products you will need to get a radiant skin. From promoting clean skin, improving skin texture, boosting glow to rejuvenating the skin from within, the products will give you the skin of your dreams in no time. There's 10% off on this one. Besides, all the products are suitable for all skin types.

Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit with Turmeric & Saffron for Glowing Skin - 60 g
10% off
359 399
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

 Skincare productsPrice in Rs
 The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit 2,395
 Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box (Pack of 6) 2,350
 Roopayur Skin Healing Combo Anti Acne-Spot Facewash 2,400
 Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit 399
 Minimalist Skin Brightening Kit  1,449

