Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 54% off on skincare items

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 08, 2022 18:16 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is currently live on the e-commerce platform and among the many items on sale are a range of skincare products. See here.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: You can get skincare products at heavily discounted rates. 

If you have been planning on buying your regular stock of skincare products, then this is the right time to do so. Why, you may want to ask? Well, that is because online e-commerce platform Amazon is having a sale titled Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. As part of it, there are attractive discount being offered on a whole range of items, one such category of items is skincare. From face washes, night creams, body sprays to anti-ageing creams, there are many products that are on sale.

When it comes to skincare, stocking up on products under this category is never a bad idea as they are also utilised routinely. Many of the products that form part of this sale come from established brands such as Yardley and L'Oreal Paris.

We have put together a list of such products that you will definitely find interesting. What's more is many of the products have large profit margin with some going up to 54%. So what are you waiting for? Jump right in.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Facial Foam

This facial foam works as a whitening as well as skin cleansing face wash. It is meant to deep clean the face and at the same time brighten it. The result is radiant-looking skin. It also blocks melanin production in the skin. It contains Aloe Vera which helps maintain skin pH balance, milk enzyme gives bright natural glow while Saxiraga reduces dark spots and blemishes. This product has a 36% off on it.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow 3-In-1 Deep Cleansing Skin Whitening Facial Foam, face wash, for all skin types , 100g
28% off
163 225
Buy now

Lotus Herbals Cream

This is a night cream which is formulated to whiten, brighten and nourish the skin. It brightens the skin by reducing skin pigmentation and evening out skin tone. In doing so, it adds a soft and natural glow. It whitens the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots and minor skin blemishes. Thanks to its lightweight and non-greasy formula it gets absorbed easily into the skin and, thereby, hydrates and nourishes the skin. Avail a 30% off on this.

Lotus Herbals Cream, White Glow Skin Whitening And Brightening Nourishing Night Creme | 60G
25% off
318 425
Buy now

Yardley London Gentleman Body Spray Tripack

This amazing body spray for men is available in a pack of three -- the names being Classic, Urbane and Royale. All three can be one's best companions to fight with odour-causing bacteria. Yardley Gentleman Urbane is a fragrance filled with vigour and flamboyance; Yardley Gentleman Royale is all about sophistication and elegance in fragrance with a regal presence while Yardley Gentleman Classic is a modern masculine fragrance with fresh citrus, black pepper and a spicy blend of cardamom. This has an off of 54%.

Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack (Classic + Urbane + Royale) for Men, 150ml Each (Pack of 3)
54% off
310 675
Buy now

L'Oreal Paris Skin Perfect 40+ Anti-Aging Cream

This is an anti-ageing cream meant for those of us in the 40 plus category. It results in flawless and beautiful skin and works particularly well in fighting against wrinkles. Having said so, it works on all skin-aging problems as well. It is packed with pro-retinol which helps get rid of wrinkles and revitalizes your skin. You can get a 34% discount on this product. You can get a off of 34% on this.

L'Oreal Paris Skin Perfect 40+ Anti-Aging Cream, 50g
40% off
388 649
Buy now

Olay Total Effects Day Cream

This is a day cream that can be used by people with all kinds of skin - oily skin, dry skin, combination skin as well as normal skin. This is a daily wear cream and can be seen as an all-in-one face moisturizer for women. It comes with SPF 15 and helps fights seven signs (fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, uneven tone, uneven texture, dryness, dullness and the appearance of pores) of aging and results in a much younger-looking skin. It comes with powerful ingredients contained in it like pro-vitamin B5, vitamin C&E, Green tea extract and vitamin B3. This has a 26% off on it.

Olay Total Effects Day Cream |with Vitamin B5, Niacinamide, Green Tea, SPF 15 |Fights 7 signs of ageing for glowing, hydrated and younger looking skin with UV protection |Suitable for Normal, Dry, Oily & Combination skin |50 gm
22% off
659 849
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Facial Foam 225.00
Lotus Herbals Cream 425.00
Yardley London Gentleman Body Spray Tripack 675.00
L'Oreal Paris Skin Perfect 40+ Anti-Aging Cream 600.00
Olay Total Effects Day Cream 849.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab up to 55% off on perfumes 
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Avail up to 47% off on bathing items
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 65% off on Titan watches
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 57% off on makeup items 
health and beauty FOR LESS