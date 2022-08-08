Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 54% off on skincare items

Summary:
If you have been planning on buying your regular stock of skincare products, then this is the right time to do so. Why, you may want to ask? Well, that is because online e-commerce platform Amazon is having a sale titled Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. As part of it, there are attractive discount being offered on a whole range of items, one such category of items is skincare. From face washes, night creams, body sprays to anti-ageing creams, there are many products that are on sale.
When it comes to skincare, stocking up on products under this category is never a bad idea as they are also utilised routinely. Many of the products that form part of this sale come from established brands such as Yardley and L'Oreal Paris.
We have put together a list of such products that you will definitely find interesting. What's more is many of the products have large profit margin with some going up to 54%. So what are you waiting for? Jump right in.
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Facial Foam
This facial foam works as a whitening as well as skin cleansing face wash. It is meant to deep clean the face and at the same time brighten it. The result is radiant-looking skin. It also blocks melanin production in the skin. It contains Aloe Vera which helps maintain skin pH balance, milk enzyme gives bright natural glow while Saxiraga reduces dark spots and blemishes. This product has a 36% off on it.
Lotus Herbals Cream
This is a night cream which is formulated to whiten, brighten and nourish the skin. It brightens the skin by reducing skin pigmentation and evening out skin tone. In doing so, it adds a soft and natural glow. It whitens the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots and minor skin blemishes. Thanks to its lightweight and non-greasy formula it gets absorbed easily into the skin and, thereby, hydrates and nourishes the skin. Avail a 30% off on this.
Yardley London Gentleman Body Spray Tripack
This amazing body spray for men is available in a pack of three -- the names being Classic, Urbane and Royale. All three can be one's best companions to fight with odour-causing bacteria. Yardley Gentleman Urbane is a fragrance filled with vigour and flamboyance; Yardley Gentleman Royale is all about sophistication and elegance in fragrance with a regal presence while Yardley Gentleman Classic is a modern masculine fragrance with fresh citrus, black pepper and a spicy blend of cardamom. This has an off of 54%.
L'Oreal Paris Skin Perfect 40+ Anti-Aging Cream
This is an anti-ageing cream meant for those of us in the 40 plus category. It results in flawless and beautiful skin and works particularly well in fighting against wrinkles. Having said so, it works on all skin-aging problems as well. It is packed with pro-retinol which helps get rid of wrinkles and revitalizes your skin. You can get a 34% discount on this product. You can get a off of 34% on this.
Olay Total Effects Day Cream
This is a day cream that can be used by people with all kinds of skin - oily skin, dry skin, combination skin as well as normal skin. This is a daily wear cream and can be seen as an all-in-one face moisturizer for women. It comes with SPF 15 and helps fights seven signs (fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, uneven tone, uneven texture, dryness, dullness and the appearance of pores) of aging and results in a much younger-looking skin. It comes with powerful ingredients contained in it like pro-vitamin B5, vitamin C&E, Green tea extract and vitamin B3. This has a 26% off on it.
