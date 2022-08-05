Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get as much as 38% off on bath products

When it comes to buying toiletries and beauty products, the best place to pick them up today would definitely be online e-commerce platforms. It is time to forget your neighourhood kirana store or the big fancy mall. You can buy soaps, shampoos, face washes, shower gels, body washes at very attractive price, thanks to discounts and offs that are periodically offered online .

Amazon is currently having its Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 where prices of a vast number of products have been slashed. Among the many products up for grabs, are bath and shower products. Some of the products have discounts going up to 38%.

We have curated a list of some of these products that you will find interesting. They all belong to top brands and many of them are available in packs of three or more. Now is the good time to buy toiletries in bulk and stock them for later use. See our list here.

NIVEA Men Body Wash

This body wash for men comes with active charcoal content. This is a shower gel and can be used on body, face and hair. It has a strong masculine scent which can be very rejuvenating. It is designed to provide long-lasting freshness. It not only cleanses the body, it also moisturises at the same time. It is ideal for gentle and effective cleansing. It is compatible with all types of skin and is approved by dermatologists. This has a discount of 32%.