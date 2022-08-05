Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get as much as 38% off on bath products

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:00 IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is the best time to pick up all your toiletries and beauty items as it is raining discounts. 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: This sale is offering great discounts on bath and shower products. 

When it comes to buying toiletries and beauty products, the best place to pick them up today would definitely be online e-commerce platforms. It is time to forget your neighourhood kirana store or the big fancy mall. You can buy soaps, shampoos, face washes, shower gels, body washes at very attractive price, thanks to discounts and offs that are periodically offered online .

Amazon is currently having its Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 where prices of a vast number of products have been slashed. Among the many products up for grabs, are bath and shower products. Some of the products have discounts going up to 38%.

We have curated a list of some of these products that you will find interesting. They all belong to top brands and many of them are available in packs of three or more. Now is the good time to buy toiletries in bulk and stock them for later use. See our list here.

NIVEA Men Body Wash

This body wash for men comes with active charcoal content. This is a shower gel and can be used on body, face and hair. It has a strong masculine scent which can be very rejuvenating. It is designed to provide long-lasting freshness. It not only cleanses the body, it also moisturises at the same time. It is ideal for gentle and effective cleansing. It is compatible with all types of skin and is approved by dermatologists. This has a discount of 32%.

NIVEA Men Body Wash, Active Clean with Active Charcoal, Shower Gel for Body, Face & Hair, 250 ml
13% off
173 199
Buy now

Savlon Moisturizing Glycerin Soap Bar

This is a Glycerine-based soap and is, hence, moisturising in nature. It also provides germ protection (giving protection against 100 disease-causing germs), coming as it does from a brand like Savlon. It can be used by men and women. It is suitable for all skin types. It is available on Amazon in a pack of five. It has a discount of 16%. It is must-grab deal as it is a family pack and can be of use to all members.

Savlon Moisturizing Glycerin soap bar with germ protection, Pack of 5-125g each
26% off
185 250
Buy now

Nivea Frangipani and Oil Shower Gel

This shower gel comes from the well-known brands like Nivea. It is designed to not only cleanse the skin but it is also formulated to moisturise the skin. It contains the invigorating scent of frangipani flower that gives a fresh feeling during and after the shower. It also contains Nivea care oil pearls which moisturise skin, making it soft and supple. There is an discount of 28% on this product.

Nivea Frangipani and Oil Shower Gel, 250ml (Pack of 3)
26% off
499 675
Buy now

Santoor Sandalwood and Almond Milk Organic Soft Bath Soap

This soap comes enriched with Sandalwood and Almond milk and helps making the skin soft and supple. It is so formulated that it hydrates the skin. Sandalwood helps remove blemishes while Almond milk nourishes and moisturises it to give younger looking skin. This soap is also effective against skin problems like blackheads, acne and other skin allergies. This has a discount of 38%.

Santoor Sandalwood and Almond milk Organic Soft Bath Soap for Softer, Smoother and Moisturised Skin, Combo Offer 150 g pack of 6
38% off
210 336
Buy now

Fiama Gel Bar

This gel bar comes enriched with the fragrances of Blackcurrant and Bearberry, making your bathing experience refreshing and cooling. This bar is designed to give you a foamy, fresh, and fun experience. A good bath can seriously impact your mind and, thereby, your work. It is filled with the goodness of natural ingredients, which helps the skin glow. It is available in a pack of six and comes with a 30% discount. 

Fiama Gel Bar Blackcurrant and Bearberry, with skin conditioners for moisturized skin 125g soap (Pack of 6)
7% off
336 360
Buy now

Price of bath and shower products at a glance:

ProductPrice
NIVEA Men Body Wash 199.00
Savlon Moisturizing Glycerin Soap Bar 250.00
Nivea Frangipani and Oil Shower Gel 675.00
Santoor Organic Soft Bath Soap 336.00
Fiama Gel Bar  480.00

