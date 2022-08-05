Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 40% off on shampoos, hair oils

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Shampoos and hair oils are an important part of our daily living. Having more of them, therefore, never hurts. If you have been thinking of shopping for them, them now would be the right time to do so as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here. There are tons of items in the haircare, beauty and skincare segments that have attractive discounts on them. Almost all the major brands have products on sale.
If hair care is what you are interested in, then brands like Dove, Dabur, Kesh King, Head & Shoulders, L'Oréal and Pantene among many other top brands will definitely interest you. All of them come with heavy discounts, some going up to 40%.
If you are keen, then we have curated a list that you will find interesting. Hair oils and shampoos dominate our list. Take a look and get shopping. You wont regret it, we promise.
Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
This shampoo is ideally suited for people with damaged hair and those who have very dry hair. This is a shampoo known to strengthen hair and make it smooth and strong. It is a mild daily-use shampoo and can be used by men and women. Hair colouring, styling and too much exposure to heat can cause a lot of damage to hair. Dove shampoo works wonders in such cases.
Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
This Ayurvedic hair oil is meant for all hair fall-related problems. It contains the goodness of 21 Ayurvedic herbs such as Bhringraj, Amalaki, Methi, Brahmi, Japa, Lodhra, Manjistha and Jatamansi. It is particularly good at reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. This oil comes with deep root comb applicator which stimulates roots aiding in deeper oil penetration. Now, you can show off your ‘new hair’ look and revel in the compliments that will come your way.
Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This shampoo is particularly good at giving you smooth and silky hair. It works on dry, damaged or frizzy hair and leaves hair nearly 100% dandruff-free. This shampoo is gentle for everyday use even on coloured and chemically-treated hair. It comes with a pleasant fragrance which makes bathing experience a satisfying one.
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
If you are keen on strong, long and thick hair, then opt for this oil. The primary component in this hair oil is Amla (Indian gooseberry). As many of us are aware, Amla is a power fruit for hair. It nourishes scalp from within, which means hair is strengthened from root to tip. Amla is also enriched with Omega 3 and has rich hair nutrients like vitamin C, tannins and Amino Acids which help in making hair stronger.
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
This shampoo is effective in dealing with damaged and weak hair. It has been branded as Total Repair 5 shampoo, which means that it helps fight five visible signs of damaged hair - hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends. Using it, you can soon say goodbye to damaged and lifeless hair. It contains Pro-Keratin and Ceramide, both of which are good for hair growth. Pro Keratin comes with a conditioning formula which reinforces hair, provides strength and resilience against regular wear and tear. Ceramide, meanwhile, restores smoothness.
Pantene Anti-Hairfall Shampoo For Women
This shampoo is so formulated that it nourishes hair from root to tip and reduces hair fall significantly. It comes enriched with fermented rice water which strengthens hair and reduces hair fall in 14 days. Sustained use of this shampoo can give one longer and stronger hair. The best bit about it is that it has a gentle formulation and can be a daily use shampoo.
|Product
|Price
|Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
|₹690.00
|Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
|₹320.00
|Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Shampoo
|₹699.00
|Dabur Amla Hair Oil
|₹299.00
|L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
|₹799.00
|Pantene Anti-Hairfall Shampoo For Women
|₹820.00
