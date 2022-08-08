Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Avail up to 47% off on bathing items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
To kickstart the day on a refreshing and positive note, a right set of bathing essentials with aromatic fragrances is a must. One more thing to look for in bathing products is how good they prove for your skin health. If a shower gel or soap is packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties, then it is definitely something you should go for. A good shower gel will also leave your skin feeling supple and soft. The bottom line is opt for bathing products that come with all ingredients beneficial to the skin, have a pleasant fragrance and cleanse skin effectively of all impurities. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and discount is being offered on a vast variety of body washes and soaps.
We have prepared a round up of these essentials in our list below. Some of them come in packs as well. They are from the likes of brands like Nivea, Liril etc. Scroll down to take a look.
BoroPlus Antiseptic and Moisturising Bathing Soap
This bathing soap is made from the goodness of organic ingredients that help in softening of skin. Effective at killing 99.9% of germs and viruses, this one has anti-viral, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It prevents blackheads and acne and keeps skin glowing and nourished at all times. Its pleasant fragrance elevates the overall bathing experience and the best part is this formulation is devoid of paraben, silicone and sulphate. Fetch 31% off on this soap.
Nivea Waterlily and Oil Shower Gel
This shower gel from Nivea comes is suitable for all skin types and has a fresh and invigorating fragrance of lily. It also comes infused with skincare. The care oil pearls present in it help keep skin moisturised and hydrated for long hours. It comes in a pack of three and has a discount of 47% on it. For an elevated bathing experience, try this one for sure.
Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap
This Liril bathing soap comes infused with a refreshing fragrance of lemon for an elevated bathing experience. It is formulated with 100% plant-based cleanses and is also free from paraben and sulphate. It is suitable for all skin types and comes in a pack of six. The freshness it provides is long lasting and helps one stay fresh and positive all day long. Grab this pack at a discount of 41%.
Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel
This body wash from Nivea is formulated with the refreshing goodness of Lemon and oil. Enriched with care oil pears, this one treats your skin with love and care. It keeps it hydrated and moisturised for long hours. Great at effectively cleansing skin from all impurities, this one also maintains the pH balance of the skin. Besides, this foaming shower gel has a refreshing fragrance that makes the bathing experience more enjoyable. Get 32% off on this formulation.
Savlon Moisturizing Glycerin Soap Bar
This set of five soap bars from Savlon provide protection to skin from disease-causing germs. It also deeply moisturises the skin, thanks to the goodness of glycerin present in it. Suitable for use by both men and women and all skin types, this results in soft and supple skin. One can get a decent discount of 26% on this pack.
|Bathing products
|Price
BoroPlus Antiseptic and Moisturising Bathing Soap
|₹330.00
|NIVEA Waterlily and Oil Shower Gel
|₹597.00
|Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap
|₹390.00
Nivea Lemon and Oil Shower Gel
|₹675.00
|Savlon Moisturizing Glycerin Soap Bar
|₹250.00
