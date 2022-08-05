Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 50% off on hair shampoos

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Choosing the right hair shampoo can act as a game changer in your hair care routine. The quality of hair is an important determiner of one's beauty - be it a man or a woman. So, it is essential to pamper our hair and treat our scalp with right formulations that can provide strength to our hair and improve the overall quality. There are many hair shampoos listed on Amazon and now is the best time to buy them, as you can fetch a good discount of up to 50% on them, as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here. Amazing, right?
We have curated a list of shampoos that are available at amazing discounted prices and hopefully will cater to your hair care needs as well. The listed formulations are from the likes of Sunsilk, Pantene, Head & Shoulders etc. To take a look at them, scroll through our list below.
Sunsilk Stunning Black Shine Shampoo
This Sunsilk shampoo is for women. It is enriched with the goodness of Amla pearl complex and lends long-lasting shine to hair strands. It nourishes the hair from root to top and makes it appear lustrous and healthy. It will give your hair added volume too. Free from paraben, this shampoo produces a rich lather and cleanses one’s scalp deeply. Fetch up to 24% off on this one.
Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This Head & Shoulders shampoo can be your quick fix to the problem of dandruff. It cleanses the scalp deeply and eradicates every trace of dandruff from it. A gentle formulation, it is suitable for use even on colour treated hair. The invigorating smell of methanol is likely to keep you feeling fresh for hours. You can grab up to 20% off on this one.
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
Available at 44% off is this shampoo from L’Oreal Paris. It helps in nourishing your hair strands and giving life to dull and dry hair. It has a pleasant smell of Coconut and penetrates deep into the scalp and hair fibre to reveal shiny, soft and healthy hair. The blend of Argan, Almond, Jojoba, Olive, Camelina and Coconut oils is what makes this formulation so amazing. It can be a real game changer in your hair care routine.
Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
This Dove intense repair shampoo helps in reducing breakage and restoring damaged hair. It is ideal for use by both men and women and comes enriched with fibre actives. It nourishes and smoothens the hair strands and makes detangling them super easy. If you’re looking to flaunt strong and healthy hair, then this shampoo is a must try. There’s a decent 15% off on this one.
Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution
This Pantene advanced hair fall solution can be your answer to the problem of hair fall. It helps in controlling frizz and arresting hair loss. It will make your hair much more manageable. It contains fermented rice water with a combination of eight Amino acids and vitamins and pro-vitamin, giving your hair that extra dose of nourishment and shine. You can grab it at 50% off.
|Shampoos
|Price
Sunsilk Stunning Black Shine Shampoo
|₹770.00
Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution
|₹550.00
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
|₹849.00
Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
|₹690.00
Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo
|₹450.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.