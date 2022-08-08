Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 57% off on makeup items 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Applying makeup is indeed akin to an art and finding the right makeup essentials is equally important to ace the makeup look. We all struggle to pick formulations that best suit our skin tone and type amid the continuous influx of beauty and makeup products. Among the established beauty brands, most of us swear by Maybelline essentials. Ranking top in quality, texture, finish and more, you must definitely try out everything from mascaras, foundation to kajal from this brand. Whether it be acing your eye makeup game or beautifying the skin, it can be done in a jiffy with Maybelline products, which by the way you can now fetch at discounted prices. A whopping discount up to 57% is surely enticing enough.
To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted the Maybelline makeup products in the list below. To take a closer look at them, scroll through the list below.
Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation
This liquid foundation from Maybelline is available in many colours to suit different skin tones. It gives medium coverage and is ideal for those with normal to oily skin. It also comes packed with the goodness of SPF 22 that provides skin protection from sun. For a flawless matte finish and natural look, this formulation is your best bet. It is lightweight, doesn't make your face look cakey and doesn't clog pores. It is available at an off of 30%.
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Washable
This hypercurl mascara from Maybelline will give your lashes 75% curled effect and its 18-hour formula lasts three times longer than regular mascaras. A waterproof formulation, this will help in enhancing the volume of your lashes, giving a brilliant false lash effect. The best part is how the one–of-a-kind anti-clump mascara brush applicator separates each lash while curling it, avoiding the clumpy and messy effect. There’s a whopping 44% off on this one.
Maybelline New York Makeup Kit
This makeup kit from Maybelline has three beauty bestsellers - a waterproof eyeliner, a kajal and a mascara. Each of the formulations is a long-lasting one and is easy to apply and remove. To ace the eye makeup game with well-defined kohl eyes and winged eyeliner, this kit is clearly a winner. You can get kohl lined eyes. Grab this one now at a discount of 35%.
Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
This gel-based eyeliner can be your go-to beauty product to create dramatic eyes. It glides smoothly over the eyelids and is water- and smudge-proof. It has a glossy finish type and has a luminous sheen to it too. The creamy texture dries quickly and is long-lasting too. People from all skin types can use this one. Also, you can fetch this eyeliner at a discount of 57%.
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof
This waterproof mascara from Maybelline comes with a wax coating and special bristles that allow the user to do the lash line up to the tip. It gives 75% curled effect to the lashes and thanks to its 18-hour formula, it lasts three times longer than the other mascara formulations. The applicator brush separately curls every lash, thus avoiding the clumpy effect. It is waterproof and available at a 14% off.
|Maybelline makeup products
|Price
|Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation
|₹599.00
|Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara
|₹499.00
|Maybelline New York Makeup Kit
|₹828.00
|Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
|₹579.00
|Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof
|₹335.00
