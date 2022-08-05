Story Saved
Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 56% off on skincare products

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 05, 2022 13:46 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: A number of skincare products from top brands such as Nivea, Set Wet, Lotus Herbals, Boroplus and Parachute are on sale with attractive discounts on them.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 on skincare products will surely be beneficial for you. 

Few things that are always needed in a woman's skincare closet are lotions. Her overall beauty regimen would be incomplete without perfumes and deodorants. Not just women, men too have their skincare needs and perfumes and face washes feature high on their list of priorities too. All these items are used on a daily basis and move out of the shelves faster than you think. Hence, there is a need to replenish the stock from time to time.

If you were on the verge of ordering it from your local all-purpose utility store or picking it up from your next visit to the mall, just log on to Amazon as the Great Freedom Festival Sale is set to begin from August 6. It will continue till August 10. You can pick any number of skincare, beauty and personal care items and keep them in stock for use later on. There is a whole range of products on which there are attractive discounts.

We have curated a list of of such products that you are sure to find super tempting. Trust us, you wont regret picking them up. See here.

NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin

Do you suffer from very dry skin? Well then, this product from Nivea is for you. People with such skin are prone to suffer from dryness even in summer, particularly those of us who do not stay near the coastal regions which are far more humid. The propensity to have dry skin in summers is relatively less in such regions. This body lotion works as a nourishing body milk for the skin. It reduces roughness of skin and the nourishing almond oil present in it repairs very dry skin.

NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Nourishing Body Milk with 2x Almond Oil 48H Moisturization, For Men & Women, 600 ml
40% off 328 548
Buy now

SET WET Deodorant Spray Perfume Cool

This perfume is available on sale in a set of three - Cool Avatar, Charm Avatar and Mischief Avatar. Though it is branded as a perfume it is actually a deodorant combination. While the Cool Avatar features long-lasting fresh top notes of mint, ginger and vetiver, the Charm Avatar boasts of Musky scent of lavender, cardamom and peppermint. The moment you wear this deo, you turn on the charm and improve your confidence without saying a word.

Set Wet Deodorant Spray Perfume for Men, 150ml (Cool, Charm and Mischief Avatar, Pack of 3)
56% off 265 597
Buy now

Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Gel Cream

This is a skin whitening and brightening cream and comes with SPF 25 and PA +++ rating. This cream is designed to give one protection from both UVA and UVB rays. It comes enriched with Mulberry Saxifrage and Grape extracts. Expect a new you after sustained use of this product. This cream brightens your skin tone and adds a natural glow to it. 

Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening & Brightening Gel Cream SPF 25 Pa +++, 40g
28% off 203 280
Buy now

BOROPLUS Body Lotion for Nourishment

This wonderful body lotion comes enriched with the goodness of Badam (Almonds) and milk cream and can be used by women and men alike. It is a 100% Ayurvedic lotion and has antiseptic properties. It nourishes very dry skin during winters but because it is a non greasy formulation, it can be used throughout the year. It gets quickly absorbed in the skin and is suitable for all skin types.

BOROPLUS Body Lotion for Nourishment (Normal Skin) 400 milliliters
42% off 160 275
Buy now

Parachute Deep Nourish Body Lotion

This body lotion from Parachute mas been made using, what the makers called, Cocolipid Formula. It helps the lotion go 10 layers deep into the skin to boost its natural glow. It is a non-sticky and fast-absorbing formula with unique moisture-lock technology that prevents moisture loss. It comes enriched with coconut milk and has natural moisturizing properties that nourishes the skin, keeping it soft and supple all-day long.

Parachute Advansed Deep Nourish Body Lotion with Pure Coconut Milk, 100 % Natural, Dry Skin Moisturizer, 400 ml
49% off 157 310
Buy now

NIVEA Men Face Wash

Men need face washes just as much as women. In fact, because of their tough skin, it is all the way more necessary to use a face wash that also nourishes the skin. The makers claim that this face wash has 10x the effect of vitamin C on the face. It is so formulated that it helps reduce dark spots and acne marks. It makes your skin look healthier and fresher all through the day.

NIVEA Men Face Wash, Dark Spot Reduction, for Clean & Clear Skin with 10x Vitamin C Effect, 100 g
22% off 175 225
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin 548.00
SET WET Deodorant Spray Perfume Cool 597.00
Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Gel Cream 290.00
BOROPLUS Body Lotion for Nourishment 275.00
Parachute Deep Nourish Body Lotion 335.00
NIVEA Men Face Wash 225.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

