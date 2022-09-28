Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on deos and roll-ons: Feel fresh all day

In a hot and humid country like ours, the one factor which remains constant through a major part of the year is heat and sweat. One of the sad outcomes of such weather conditions is body odour. In the olden times, it was a standard practice among people, in regions of India where water was never in shortage, to have a bath twice or some times, even thrice a day. Among the rich and famous of the past, the use of attar was a given.

With the coming of modernity, the use of talcum powder became a standard practice to wade away unpleasant smell. The use of perfumes is barely a 100 year old tradition in India. The West has had a more sophisticated experience with the fragrance industry - apart from perfumes (France has a reputation here), one can also find deodorants and roll-ons. Less fancy than perfumes but just as effective. Many of us may not be aware of the difference between a perfume and deodorant - so here's a simple explainer. Both perfume and a deo have a good smell and meant to mask odour, while the former is more about fragrance which gives a sense of wellbeing, a deo is meant more to balance or prevent body odour.

We have curated a list of some of good deos and roll-ons from Amazon which you will find useful.

Nivea Deep Impact Freshness, Deodorant Roll on for Men

Nivea is a trusted brand and has served Indian over many decades. This roll-on is an alcohol-free product and has a Woody masculine fragrance. This has an effective antibacterial formula, that comes infused with black carbon, fights bacteria and gives you long-lasting freshness. Its fragrance lingers on your skin all day long. It does not cause irritation to your sensitive areas, such as underarms.