Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on deos and roll-ons: Feel fresh all day

Summary:
In a hot and humid country like ours, the one factor which remains constant through a major part of the year is heat and sweat. One of the sad outcomes of such weather conditions is body odour. In the olden times, it was a standard practice among people, in regions of India where water was never in shortage, to have a bath twice or some times, even thrice a day. Among the rich and famous of the past, the use of attar was a given.
With the coming of modernity, the use of talcum powder became a standard practice to wade away unpleasant smell. The use of perfumes is barely a 100 year old tradition in India. The West has had a more sophisticated experience with the fragrance industry - apart from perfumes (France has a reputation here), one can also find deodorants and roll-ons. Less fancy than perfumes but just as effective. Many of us may not be aware of the difference between a perfume and deodorant - so here's a simple explainer. Both perfume and a deo have a good smell and meant to mask odour, while the former is more about fragrance which gives a sense of wellbeing, a deo is meant more to balance or prevent body odour.
We have curated a list of some of good deos and roll-ons from Amazon which you will find useful.
Nivea Deep Impact Freshness, Deodorant Roll on for Men
Nivea is a trusted brand and has served Indian over many decades. This roll-on is an alcohol-free product and has a Woody masculine fragrance. This has an effective antibacterial formula, that comes infused with black carbon, fights bacteria and gives you long-lasting freshness. Its fragrance lingers on your skin all day long. It does not cause irritation to your sensitive areas, such as underarms.
Fogg Marco Perfume Body Spray For Men
This is a deodorant and a body spray which is long-lasting. It can be used daily as it comes with no gas in it. It has a fresh, captivating and irresistible fragrance that is masculine and hard to resist. This deo comes with natural odour blockers which absorb sweat and stench, thanks to all its secret ingredients. It helps soothe the sensitive skin under the arm.
Park Avenue Original Deodorant Set For Men
This deodorant comes in a pack of three. These come in the form of a spray that have long-lasting fragrance. To keep body odour at bay, spray on chest, underarms and neck. These three sprays have the following names - storm, good morning and cool blue. Meant for men, one should hold the can approximately 15 cm from one's body or clothes as one sprays it.
Yardley London Morning Dew Refreshing Deodorant Body Spray
This deodorant is meant for women. It is branded as Morning Dew and has a fragrance of a bunch of fresh flowers from the English countryside. This spray is meant for the woman of today and is known for subtle touch. Thanks to its fresh and sensual fragrance, it is sure to uplift your mood and aid you in carrying out your daily activities with vigour. It is also long lasting.
Yardley London Gentleman Classic Deodorant Body Spray
This deodorant from Yardley is meant for men. This English luxury comes with novel masculine aromas that are combined with a warm woody base to give one a long-lasting fragrance. This is an intensely virile deodorant spray that redefines masculinity. Thanks to its powerful aromatic composition, one feels surrounded by a pleasant and energetic sensation all through the day. This is a blend of fresh citrus, black pepper and a spicy blend of cardamom.
|Product
|Price
|Nivea Deep Impact Freshness, Deodorant Roll on for Men
|₹199
|Fogg Marco Perfume Body Spray For Men
|₹275
|Park Avenue Original Deodorant Set For Men
|₹450
|Yardley London Morning Dew Refreshing Deodorant Body Spray
|₹225
|Yardley London Gentleman Classic Deodorant Body Spray
|₹209
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.