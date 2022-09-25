Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Lakme products: Get up to 43% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
For nearly 50 long years, the one brand, that defined the makeup industry in India, was Lakme. There is a popular story associated with this brand and that is it was the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who persuaded JRD Tata, his close friend, to start a cosmetics company as he was worried that Indian women were spending too much money on imported cosmetics and that meant money going out of India. Thus was born the desi makeup brand, Lakme, which incidentally is the name for goddess Lakshmi in French.
For long, it dominated the Indian women's mind. All that changed post 1990s when all the big international brands such as MAC, Maybelline, L'Oreal made a beeline for India. Lakme did take a beating. However, the brand quickly reinvented the wheel and today it still retains a powerful hold over minds of Indian women.
Lakme provides a whole range of makeup and beauty products - eyeliners, compact powders, lipsticks, creams and moisturisers of all kinds, foundation etc. They tend to be relatively cheaper as compared to international brands though the quality is quite good.
So if you are a Lakme loyalist, then now is the time to buy their products in bulk as Amazon is having its Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Up for grabs are Lakme products at throwaway prices. If you are in luck, then you can get a cool discount of as much as 43%. Isn't it cool?
LAKMÉ Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner, Black
Easily one of the most popular products from Lakme, the eyeliner is big hit with youngsters. Like the humble kajal, the eyeliner is what every girl opts for when she has to rush out in a jiffy and needs to get dressed fast. For those of us who like relaxed makeup session, this is the product that does the magic too. This liquid eyeliner is waterproof, transfer-proof and will remain smudge proof for up to 24 hours. Its black colour comes in a matte finish and lasts long. Expect a 39% off on this product.
Lakme Rose Face Powder, Soft Pink
Wind back? to the seventies when our mothers were in their youth. Can you name a makeup item that was a constant with them? Well, it is this face powder from Lakme - in fact it was popularly known as compact, it fitted into the vanity purse and had a tiny mirror and light puff to dab some powder on the face. This softening loose powder is particularly good for oily skin. It has a sweet rose fragrance as it contains extracts of real roses. It also protects skin from harmful rays of the sun. This is available with a 28% off on it.
LAKMÉ Lip Color Red Letter (Matte)
The one shade of lipstick that every woman must keep this classic red one. Other than red, this lipstick is available in 34 different shades of red, brown and maroon. A smoothening, long-lasting and lightweight product, it comes with an 14-hour intense matte finish. It feels comfortable on the lips and has an intense colour payoff. You get to save as much as 43% on this product.
Lakme Lumi Cream, Moisturizer with Highlighter
This beauty product does the job of two different products - it works as a regular cream and moisturiser and as a highlighter. It gives the wearer a 3D glow. This moisturiser cum highlighter subtly highlights your features and has a lightweight feel to it. It has a non greasy formula and leaves a soft and luxurious look on your face. This product has a 25% discount on it.
LAKMÉ Vitamin C+ Day Cream
This vitamin C infused day cream is what one needs as a daily wear cream. Enriched with Shea Butter, vitamin C, vitamin E, it helps reduce skin dullness by fighting free radicals and promoting skin health. Regular use helps improve the appearance of skin and give it a glow as well. It moisturises effectively and makes the skin soft and supple. You can pick this up at a discount of 30%.
|Product
|Price
|LAKMÉ Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner, Black
|₹260
|Lakme Rose Face Powder, Soft Pink
|₹185
|LAKMÉ Lip Color Red Letter (Matte)
|₹525
|Lakme Lumi Cream, Moisturizer with Highlighter
|₹299
|LAKMÉ Vitamin C+ Day Cream
|₹349
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.