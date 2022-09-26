Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on luxury perfumes: Get up to 56% off

Summary:
There’s magic in fragrances. You may be in a foul mood or feeling low for no reason at all, but a good scent can set things right. It's quite inexplicable how we all find a certain comfort, a sense of belonging and identify so strongly with particular scents. We all can agree on this that finding one’s own signature scent can be difficult, but once we do, the joy we experience makes it all worth it. This is a good time to get hands on luxurious perfumes. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and no, we can’t keep calm. This is the time experiment and buy fragrances that you believe will do justice to your personality and taste.
To help you in the endeavour to find your signature scent, we have curated a bunch of perfumes in our list below. They all are unique from each other and oh so endearing. Take a look.
Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette
This Eau De Toilette from Jaguar has a fresh and oriental fragrance. It makes the person wearing it feel confident and assured. Not only does it keep body odour at bay, it also keeps one feeling lively and fragrant all day long. Grab this one at 56%. Besides, it comes in nice packaging and will, therefore, look good on your dressing table too.
Liberty LUXURY Flirt Perfume for Women
This luxury perfume for women has a nice fragrance that will invigorate your senses and keep you upbeat. Its notes consist of Almond, Coffee, Orange, Jasmine, Musk, among others. A long-lasting formulation, this one will keep body odour effectively at bay. It comes in a nice packaging of 100 ml. Women will love its fragrance. It is perfect for daily wear. Get 41% off on it.
Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men
This Eau De Toilette for me is for men who like bold fragrances. This luxurious formulation has notes of Oak Moss, Geranium, Cedar leaf, Pear Master and so on. One whiff of its scent and one will feel lively and refreshed. A nice option for daily wear, you will fetch a lot of compliments for smelling good and fragrant. Get this perfume at 45% off.
Phy Black Eau de Toilette
This Eau De Toilette comes infused with an exquisite fragrance. It comes with the notes of Sichuan Pepper, Indian Oud and leather. Whether you’re going for a date night or a conference, spritz this formulation on your pulse points - at the back of your ears, wrists and neck - to feel a surge of confidence and optimism. It has been dermatologically tested and is a perfect gifting option for men. Grab this one at 40% off.
EDW Essenza Inizio Aqua Luxury Homme-Eau De Toilette
This luxury perfume has been formulated to make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. It has top notes of Bergamot, Mandarin and Italian Lemon that have a stimulating effect on one’s mind and body. Kickstart your day on a positive note by spritzing this formulation on your pulse points. Besides, it comes at a discount of 30%. It is a must buy.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.