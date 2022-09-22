Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% off on eye creams, body scrubs

Summary:
Our skin is exposed to pollutants in the air at all times. Besides, our lifestyle choices and dietary habits also play a key role in determining the quality of our skin. In this fast-paced life, skincare essentials like scrubs, creams, eye creams, masks and serums help us in pampering our skin and feeding it with the right set of nutrients. It is very important to keep one's skin hydrated at all times. A hydrated skin also helps in preventing the formation of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles. So, it’s time to upgrade your skincare essentials kit with the straight set of products. And it is double fun if the products are available at slashed down prices. Right?
We have bunched together an array of beauty products in our list below. We believe they will do your skin a world of good. So, don't forget to thank us later. But for now, scroll down to read more about the benefits of each of them.
Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Crème
Introduce this brightening cream from Lakme to your daily skincare routine for a bright, glowing and radiant skin. It comes with the goodness of SPF 20 which has PA++ rating to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It contains glycerin and helps in moisturizing and nourishing the skin. Available at 16% off, this one is dermatologically tested.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel
This sunscreen from the Derma Co has SPF 50, Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in it. It comes with PA++++ rating and protects skin from sun damage. What's special about this formulation is that it protects skin from blue light as well. You don't have to worry about ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines etc as well. For a soft and supple skin, use this. Get 20% off on it.
The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream
This eye cream from the Moms. Co is enriched with the goodness of Chia seed oil, Coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E. It can be your solution to dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. Ithas a soothing effect on the region under the eye area. It keeps the skin hydrated and restores the moisture loss also. Free from mineral oil, sulphates (SLS, SLES), parabens, synthetic fragrances and other nasties, this one is available at 40% off.
mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of raw coffee that is known to exfoliate the skin really well. It removes tan and also reduces ingrown hair in the skin. Its enticing aroma, nourishing goodness, and natural ingredients is what makes this product so sought after and effective. Get it at 25% off. Besides, it is free from nasties also.
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
This face serum is for those who are struggling with pigmentation and dark spots on their skin. Present in it is Alpha Arbutin that is one of the advanced skin lightening ingredients clinically proven to reduce hyperpigmentation and blemishes. It leaves no sticky residue and is effective in reducing tan as well. Suitable for all skin types, this one is free from fragrance, silicones, sulfates, parabens and dyes. Get it at 10% off.
