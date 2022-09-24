Story Saved
New Delhi 25oCC
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
New Delhi 25oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% off on eye creams, body scrubs

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Get discount on beauty products lie face serum, brightening creams, eye creams, scrubs and so on. Read on to see our top picks.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: It's time to buy your favourite beauty products.

Our skin is exposed to pollutants in the air at all times. Besides, our lifestyle choices and dietary habits also play a key role in determining the quality of our skin. In this fast-paced life, skincare essentials like scrubs, creams, eye creams, masks and serums help us in pampering our skin and feeding it with the right set of nutrients. It is very important to keep one's skin hydrated at all times. A hydrated skin also helps in preventing the formation of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles. So, it’s time to upgrade your skincare essentials kit with the straight set of products. And it is double fun if the products are available at slashed down prices. Right?

We have bunched together an array of beauty products in our list below. We believe they will do your skin a world of good. So, don't forget to thank us later. But for now, scroll down to read more about the benefits of each of them.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Crème
Introduce this brightening cream from Lakme to your daily skincare routine for a bright, glowing and radiant skin. It comes with the goodness of SPF 20 which has PA++ rating to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It contains glycerin and helps in moisturizing and nourishing the skin. Available at 16% off, this one is dermatologically tested.

cellpic
Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Crème (Cream) with Niacinamide & Micro crystals 50g
25% off 224 299
Buy now

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel
This sunscreen from the Derma Co has SPF 50, Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in it. It comes with PA++++ rating and protects skin from sun damage. What's special about this formulation is that it protects skin from blue light as well. You don't have to worry about ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines etc as well. For a soft and supple skin, use this. Get 20% off on it.

cellpic
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ For Broad Spectrum, UV A, UV B & Blue Light Protection - 50g(dermaco)
23% off 384 499
Buy now

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream
This eye cream from the Moms. Co is enriched with the goodness of Chia seed oil, Coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E. It can be your solution to dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. Ithas a soothing effect on the region under the eye area. It keeps the skin hydrated and restores the moisture loss also. Free from mineral oil, sulphates (SLS, SLES), parabens, synthetic fragrances and other nasties, this one is available at 40% off.

cellpic
The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles for Women & Men enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil, Vitamines E & B3 with Cooling Massage Roller to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness and Fine Lines
22% off 370 474
Buy now

mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of raw coffee that is known to exfoliate the skin really well. It removes tan and also reduces ingrown hair in the skin. Its enticing aroma, nourishing goodness, and natural ingredients is what makes this product so sought after and effective. Get it at 25% off. Besides, it is free from nasties also.

cellpic
mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub for Tan Removal & Soft-Smooth Skin | For Women & Men | De-Tan Bathing Scrub with Coconut Oil, Removes Dirt & Dead Skin from Neck, Knees, Elbows & Arms - 100gm
21% off 355 449
Buy now

Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
This face serum is for those who are struggling with pigmentation and dark spots on their skin. Present in it is Alpha Arbutin that is one of the advanced skin lightening ingredients clinically proven to reduce hyperpigmentation and blemishes. It leaves no sticky residue and is effective in reducing tan as well. Suitable for all skin types, this one is free from fragrance, silicones, sulfates, parabens and dyes. Get it at 10% off.

cellpic
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum for Pigmentation & Dark Spots Removal | Anti-pigmentation Face Serum For Men & Women with Hyaluronic Acid to Remove Blemishes, Acne Marks & Tanning
10% off 494.1 549
Buy now

Price of beauty products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Crème 349.00
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen 499.00
The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream 474.00
mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub 449.00
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum 549.00

Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% discount on earphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 34% off on OnePlus mobiles
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles: Get up to 33% off
Upgrade to a OnePlus 5G mobile phone with amazing deals on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops under 30,000
health and beauty FOR LESS