Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Up to 70% off on eye creams, body scrubs

Our skin is exposed to pollutants in the air at all times. Besides, our lifestyle choices and dietary habits also play a key role in determining the quality of our skin. In this fast-paced life, skincare essentials like scrubs, creams, eye creams, masks and serums help us in pampering our skin and feeding it with the right set of nutrients. It is very important to keep one's skin hydrated at all times. A hydrated skin also helps in preventing the formation of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Crème

Introduce this brightening cream from Lakme to your daily skincare routine for a bright, glowing and radiant skin. It comes with the goodness of SPF 20 which has PA++ rating to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It contains glycerin and helps in moisturizing and nourishing the skin. Available at 16% off, this one is dermatologically tested.