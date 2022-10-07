Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 24% off on soaps

Summary:
Skincare products are always in demand in every household. Whether it is body oils, soaps and bars, body wash foams, among other products, are a must have and are routinely consumed. All the more reason, why one needs to keep them in stock. If you are a family person, then one needs to have them for the entire family - spouse, kids and, in some cases, parents.
A soap is one such product that is a fast-moving item in all households. If you have a large family, it is wise to buy them in bulk. While it is still a practice with all of us to hop across to our neighbourhood kirana shop or a mall and pick our favourite soaps, buying them online is definitely a smart thing to do.
We have bunched together some of the most popular soaps available on Amazon as a mega sale is currently on the e-commerce platform. The sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - is offering heavy discount and you should make use of it. Read on.
Dove Cream Beauty Bathing Bar
This bathing bar comes enriched with moisturising cream. Regular use of this bar will result in softer and glowing skin and body. It also nourishes dry skin. With 1/4 moisturising cream and mild cleansers, this soap maintains the skin's natural moisture level. Thanks to its gentle cleansers, it does not dry the skin at all. The soap is pH balanced and mild on skin. You get a 24% off on purchase of this product.
Dettol Intense Cool Bathing Soap Bar
Even though this soap is a cooling bathing soap, it makes tremendous sense to stock up on this soap for the use in the next summer. Why? Well, that's because apart from the discount on the product, what is also special is that if you buy four bars, you will also get one bar free of cost. This soap comes infused with the smell of Aloe Vera and has menthol as its special ingredient which provides intense cooling effect. There is a 23% discount on this pack of 6 soap bars.
Dettol Original Germ Protection Bathing Soap Bar
As the name suggests, this is a germ-protecting soap. Though it is not an organic product, it is gentle on skin and gives protection against 100-illness causing germs. It is safe for use on skin as it contains more than 80% naturally derived ingredients and glycerin to keep skin moisturized and healthy. It also contains cooling Aloe Vera. Here too, you buy four and get one free. This pack of five soap bars is available at 12% off.
LUX Soft Glow Rose & Vitamin E Beauty Soap
Here's a soap that promises to reveal a new you. This rose scented soap comes enriched with seven beauty ingredients and also contains floral beauty oil. While it can be used for the whole body, it works wonders when used on the face. Suitable for all skin types, sustained use of it will give you soft and glowing skin. Another special ingredient it contains is vitamin E. This is combo pack of 8. Hurry, before is gets over.
Pears Moisturising Bathing Bar Soap
Pears soap is an ideal option in the winter. This is a pure and gentle bathing bar with 100% more glycerin as compared to other soaps in the market. It helps preserve the moisture of the skin and keeps it soft, smooth and glowing. It gently cleanses for a visibly, brighter, glowing skin. It is mild and gentle on skin and is free of nasties like parabens. You also get a detoxifying Aloevera bodywash with this product. There is a 12% off on this soap.
|Product
|Price
|Dove Cream Beauty Bathing Bar
|₹355
|Dettol Intense Cool Bathing Soap Bar
|₹322
|Dettol Original Germ Protection Bathing Soap Bar
|₹322
|LUX Soft Glow Rose & Vitamin E For Glowing Skin Beauty Soap Offer Pack
|₹386
|Pears Moisturising Bathing Bar Soap
|₹265
